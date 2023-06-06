This Easter egg from Google will delight Star Wars lovers

- Advertisement -

loves s, those little Easter eggs that allow us to access all kinds of functions or mini-games. And if you are a Star Wars fan, especially if you like the Mandalorian, there is a hidden surprise in the Google search engine. We are talking about the popular American space western and adventure television series set in the Star Wars universe. Created by Jon Favreau, it premiered on November 12, 2019 on the Disney+ streaming platform. The series follows the adventures of a reclusive bounty hunter known as “The Mandalorian” or “Mando”, played by Pedro Pascal. His main mission is to protect and care for “El Niño” or “Baby Yoda”, a mysterious being of the same species as the famous Master Yoda. And that everything indicates that he will be the great character of Star Wars. The name of this funny creature, beyond Baby Yoda, is Grogu. And that you know that there is a hidden Easter egg in the Google search engine. Discover Google’s Easter Egg and The Mandalorian Best of all, this Google Easter Egg is so extremely simple that it won’t take you more than a few seconds to activate it. Mainly because all you have to do is invoke Grogu by literally typing Grogu into Google. As you will see in the Twitter message that accompanies these lines, it can even be used by writing Gorgu. Once you activate the Google easter egg, you will see that Baby Yoda or Grogu appears next to the search engine. And, in addition to receiving all kinds of information about this fun creature, you’ll be able to perform actions. If you click on the Grogu or Baby Yoda doll, you will see that it begins to interact with the results using its well-known telekinesis abilities. For example, it will go “breaking the search engine page while you click with the mouse. A very fun easter egg that will allow you to learn a little more about Baby Yoda within the Mandalorian universe, and incidentally play the kaffir for a while by breaking the Google search engine through his telekinesis abilities. And what if you have tired of this easter egg and want to do a normal search? Well, you know that there is no major difficulty, since all you have to do is any other search to recover normality. So don’t be afraid and start using this easter egg on Google whenever you feel like it. >