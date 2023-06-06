How to change the contact photo and poster on iPhones that use iOS 17

- Advertisement -

change-the- -photo-and-poster-on- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="How to change the contact photo and poster on iPhones that use 17">

iOS 17 finally it’s here and it comes with new features. We are going to show you how change contact photo on iphone with the options that are included in this development. Specifically, this is among the outstanding features of the new version of Apple’s operating system.

This iOS addition aims to improve the personalization and the ease of use of phone calls, allowing you to select how you appear on the recipient’s screen. If you want to greet your acquaintances with a different touch every time you call, here is a step-by-step guide on how to change your contact photo and poster on iPhones.

What are contact photo and poster in iOS 17?

The contact photo and poster feature gives users the ability to personalize their appearance on someone’s iPhone when making a call. With this feature, you have the option to select various elements such as memoji, custom photos, and font styles to display your name when contacting others.

Unsplash

This brings a new level of creativity to the act of greeting someone – even before they answer your call. By allowing users to choose their preferred photo, color scheme, font style, and even memoji, this feature ensures that you can create a distinctive contact poster that matches your aesthetic preferences.

First step: create My card

Open the Contacts app on your iPhone and locate the + icon located in the upper right corner. Enter the desired name and other relevant details for your My Card.

Once complete, use “+ add phone”. Enter your phone number along with the appropriate area code, if necessary.

Include any additional details to personalize your My Card.

When you have finished creating your contact, tap “Done” located in the upper right corner. Now, open the Settings app, scroll down and select “Contacts”.

Tap “My Info” and choose the newly created contact to set as your My Card.

Ready! Now you can move to the next step to set a custom contact photo and poster on your iPhone.

Manzana

Second step: change your contact photo and poster

You have the ability to create and set your contact photo and poster on your iPhone for your My Card. This is the way to get this:

Open the Contacts app on your iPhone and tap on your My Card located at the top. Click on “Contact photo and poster”.

Next, use “Name” and enter the desired first name that you want to be visible when calling someone. Similarly, set your LastName.

Once you’re done, click “Edit” at the top.

You will find three predefined options for your Contact Photo and Poster. Swipe to select any of the predefined options. If you want to customize a predefined option, use “Customize” at the bottom.

If you want to create a new contact photo and poster, tap the “+” icon in the bottom right corner. Alternatively, you can swipe all the way to the right and tap “Create New” at the bottom.

Tap and select the type of poster you want to create for yourself.

