These are the improvements implemented by Reddit in its search engine

There is no doubt that there are brilliant comments on Reddit but difficult to access due to the existence of many other comments, where the only alternative until now was to browse through all the comments received in a publication until finding the most interesting ones to stop at them, with the time that this entails.

But a new search engine change on Reddit will make the comments also start to be easy to access as you start to contemplate them.



In this way, In addition to making it easier to find posts, communities, and people, comments will now also surface through search, especially if you focus on searching for comments in specific communities to get the most relevant ones available on your posts.

Easier to access interesting comments

This is an aspect strongly requested by users of the veteran platform for quite some time, and now, after some time in testing in which a small group of users participated satisfactorily, it is officially becoming a reality. .

On the other hand, Reddit has also made your search engine will be more flexible, allowing you to offer more relevant and prominent results without the need to specify the search terms used.

This is due, among other reasons, to the fact that the search engine will take into account the search patterns of users and the number of clicks received on them, which will enable a better understanding of what is most relevant to users in subsequent searches.

Finally, in the changes in the search engine it begins to prioritize posts over content typesand to make searches more enjoyable, its design has just been updated to offer a simpler appearance.

In this way, Reddit seeks to satisfy the needs of users, although these innovations are beginning to be implemented initially in its desktop version for later, without a fixed date in this regard, it will also be available on mobile devices.