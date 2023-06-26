POCO F5 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Plus: affordable Xiaomi or Samsung’s “old” top? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

POCO F5 Pro promises to offer an advanced set, with some savings to become more affordable in price. But to be attractive in the market, it needs to prove to be more advantageous than a top of the line of the last generation, such as the Galaxy S22 Plus. In this confrontation between Xiaomi’s smartphone and Samsung’s, is the recent model worth more or the flagship of the previous year? You can check the answer in detail here at TechSmart, in this Comparative.

Comparative Index

design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

POCO F5 Pro

To begin with, we talk about the design of these devices. POCO has its rectangular camera block with some folds, while Galaxy bets on that module aligned to the side edge to house the lenses. Both have a glass back, but the S22 Plus comes with a metal structure, superior to the plastic used by the F5 Pro. They provide certification to ensure protection against dust and water, but the Korean's IP68 provides greater resistance than the Chinese competitor's IP53. Not to mention his more compact and lighter body compared to his opponent.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung has inserted Gorilla Glass Victus protection into the lid to prevent further damage from scratches and impacts. Both are similar in the presence of a biometric reader under the screen and a notch in the shape of a hole, located in the center of the display. PlayStation confirms its absence for Gamescom 2022 The two manufacturers dispensed with the microSD card slot, that is, no storage expansion here. Xiaomi offers Bluetooth 5.3, more advanced than the rival's version 5.2. At least, sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC technology are present in the pair. The Galaxy leads the way by having the most premium construction, the best endurance certification, and the lightest, most compact body.

best construction Galaxy S22 Plus Better protection against scratches Galaxy S22 Plus more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Redmi 12C appears in certifications and should arrive soon; no specs yet Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification Galaxy S22 Plus Which is thinner and lighter? Galaxy S22 Plus Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both Apple opens its new Apple Store in Seoul more advanced bluetooth POCO F5 Pro

Multimedia and resources

Screen





The F5 Pro contains a 6.67-inch OLED-type display, versus a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED on the S22 Plus. In addition to having the largest display, the Chinese one is 12-bit, which allows you to reproduce 68 billion colors. On the other hand, the Korean bets on a higher level of brightness. These smartphones also offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which achieves high fluidity in compatible games and system animations. They support HDR10+, but Dolby Vision is only present on the POCO panel, which also offers a Quad HD+ resolution, for better definition than the Galaxy’s Full HD+. The two provide protection against scratches, but Samsung’s Gorilla Glass Victus Plus enables greater resistance than the fifth generation used by the competitor. Xiaomi collects more benefits in this regard. Therefore, she notes the point.

best screen technology POCO F5 Pro Best screen brightness Galaxy S22 Plus more colors POCO F5 Pro Best screen resolution POCO F5 Pro bigger screen POCO F5 Pro Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Plus High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Galaxy S22 Plus Overall screen quality POCO F5 Pro

Sound





Both Xiaomi and Samsung put a stereo system in their phones. They take advantage of the call loudspeaker as an additional channel. The difference is that POCO has a third sound output at the top, which allows for a greater immersion in the user experience. Despite the distinction in the number of audio outputs, the sound power is satisfactory in the pair, as well as the good balance between bass, mids and treble. None of them have a P2-type headphone jack, nor do they come with a compatible accessory in the box. With the most immersive sound, POCO takes the point this time.

Sound is stereo? Both three speakers POCO F5 Pro Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Both sound power None Do headphones come in the box? None

System





The POCO already comes out of the box with Android 13 pre-installed, while the Galaxy has Android 12 out of the box. Xiaomi promises two software updates, against four major updates from Samsung. This means that Korean will still have a longer longevity than Chinese, even with an older native version. Both the MIUI and One UI of these devices flow smoothly and quickly. The interfaces are also boosted by the high panel ratio, to make navigation smoother. The mobile network will not be a problem for both thanks to the support for 5G technology. In terms of features, the F5 Pro stands out for the heart rate sensor present in the biometric reader and for the various customization options. It offers side shortcuts, as well as the Edge Screen of the S22 Plus, which has the DeX mode as another strong point, to transform the cell phone into a portable PC. For superior longevity, Samsung gets the point.

Well-updated system? POCO F5 Pro Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy S22 Plus Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

POCO is powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, an upgraded version of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the Galaxy. Does this “Plus” influence the speed tests the most? That’s not what we saw here. The Korean recorded almost two seconds less in total time than his Chinese rival. In the benchmarks alone, it is possible to see the superiority of the F5 Pro’s platform, with a comfortable victory in AnTuTu and Geekbench. Moving on to games, all the titles we’ve tried run smoothly on these devices, even the heaviest games. Multitasking performance weighs more in this regard and gives the point to Samsung.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy S22 Plus Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? POCO F5 Pro What is the most up to date processor? POCO F5 Pro Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy S22 Plus Which has more storage? POCO F5 Pro

Battery

On drums, we have a very different scenario between them. The F5 Pro has a capacity of 5,160 mAh, greater than the 4,500 mAh present in the S22 Plus. In practice, our standardized tests showed a distance of 10 hours of autonomy between the two, with a total of more than 31 hours for the POCO. When charging, both need less than an hour to reach 100%. But Xiaomi’s 67W adapter takes a few minutes less to complete the process than Samsung’s standard 25W accessory. So we have an easy point for the Chinese.

Which has more battery? POCO F5 Pro Which recharges faster? POCO F5 Pro Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? POCO F5 Pro Does it have wireless charging? Both

Camera

We found in these devices a photographic set composed of three rear cameras. POCO’s 64 MP and Galaxy’s 50 MP take good photos during the day, with vibrant colors and a good contrast, but it’s the Korean that has the best dynamic range of the duo. At night, both deliver an efficient night mode to avoid excess noise. The ultrawide of the S22 Plus also gets the better of the F5 Pro, with better colors and without losing so much sharpness. Samsung is the only one of the pair to put a telephoto lens on its smartphone, with three times optical zoom, for clean photos even of distant objects. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has a sensor dedicated to macros, but it suffers from the low resolution and lack of autofocus. With the highest quality and most versatile package, the Galaxy scores again.

Best rear camera set Galaxy S22 Plus Best photos of the day Galaxy S22 Plus best night photos Both most versatile set Galaxy S22 Plus best ultrawide Galaxy S22 Plus best telephoto lens Galaxy S22 Plus best macro Galaxy S22 Plus (main track) best depth None

Photos taken with the POCO F5 Pro

The camcorder of the two is capable of recording in 8K at a maximum of 24 fps, but the most stable option is in 4K at 60 fps. The Galaxy’s image and sound quality is above what POCO provides, in addition to the Korean’s additional features, such as the possibility of blurring the background in videos. At least, both have very agile focus and optical stabilization, to reduce blur. It’s another point for Samsung.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 24 fps? Both Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Best audio capture Galaxy S22 Plus best video quality Galaxy S22 Plus

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The front camera of these smartphones records good selfies in general, with colors and skin tone right. The S22 Plus makes a difference in dark places, for selfies with more details, and in portrait mode with less flaws in the separation of planes. Samsung even supports front-facing 4K shooting, while Xiaomi sticks to Full HD resolution. The Galaxy scores again.

Best front camera set Galaxy S22 Plus Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy S22 Plus best selfie Galaxy S22 Plus

Price

Samsung was the only one to launch its device officially in Europe. The Galaxy S22 Plus was available in the country for a suggested price starting at R$7,000. In current retail, Korean can already be found for half the initial price. But the POCO F5 Pro is found by importers in the national market closer to R$ 3,000. That is, Xiaomi takes the last point of the duel.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy S22 Plus Which has the lowest current cost? POCO F5 Pro

Conclusion

The difference in the score was not that big, but Xiaomi was not able to overcome Samsung in this more advanced segment. Even so, the POCO F5 Pro presented its advantages over its rival, such as the screen with more colors and support for Dolby Vision, the more immersive sound and the battery with greater autonomy and shorter recharge time. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus proved to be more complete, from its more resistant design, to the set of cameras with better photos, videos and selfies, through to the system with greater longevity and faster multitasking performance. Although it is not the cheapest, the small price difference can make up for the extra benefits that Korean provides.

RESULT POCO F5 Pro: 4 POINTS Screen with more colors and Dolby Vision

more immersive sound

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: 6 POINTS Tougher design and premium construction

Longer lasting system

Faster multitasking performance

Rear cameras with better HDR and telephoto lens

Videos with better image and sound quality

More detailed selfies at night and better portrait mode

Which of these models best suits your preferences? Do you prefer the positive points of POCO, or do you still think it’s better to invest in Galaxy? Speak freely in the space below.