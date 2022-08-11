These 10 applications can replace WhatsApp

one of the most used messaging in the world

Users who doubt the reliability of the personal information security system of WhatsApp they can make use of other instant messaging applications to communicate with other people over the internet.

The following alternatives are viable and safe options to the application owned by Goal and move on to others that can fulfill the function of interacting with the contacts that have been added on different platforms.

Skype

Although it became known as the right application to make video calls before the arrival of Zoom on the market, Skype It has a series of features that could replace some of those offered by WhatsApp if it is used on the cell phone.

With Skype, users can use their call and video call service, instant messaging, etc. (REUTERS/Given Ruvic)

Among the outstanding features are adding contacts using your email or your name. You can make use of their calling service and video callshas instant messaging, screen sharing, recording video calls, conversation encryption, etc.

However, the call service to other number of cell phone Through the app it is paid, although if it is done through email it remains free.

Telegram

The best known option and similar to WhatsApp, although with some quite noticeable differences; This application has a number of features that protect the users privacy within the platform such as the ability to configure whether people can see the phone number of others.

Telegram has a number of features that protect the privacy of users within the platform. (Business InsiderMexico)

Telegram has an option that deletes sent messages after a set time, something that differs from WhatsAppin addition to being able to create groups and channels of several people, block and report users.

FacebookMessenger

The Meta messaging application is another very popular among users, although in order to use it it is necessary to have an account in Facebooka defect that WhatsApp does not have despite belonging to the same company.

In addition, it is possible to share multimedia content such as photos, videos and voice messages in a conversation with a contact.

Discord

Used mostly by the gamer community and allows direct contact between several users. Discord has the ability to do voice calls and video calls, in addition to creating voice chat groups. People who choose to use this app can create chat groups where you can share images and videos with friends.

Used mostly by the gamer community, it allows direct contact between several users. Allows you to make voice and video calls. (Daily Report)

Content creators have popularized the use of Discord as a tool to form communities that followers can join through a link.

Line

It has many benefits and similarities with WhatsApp, so using this application will not be complicated for new users. In addition to being an app for instant messagingits stickers are popular and it has a web version for desktop computers

A differentiator with respect to WhatsApp is that in order to start a conversation, both people must be added to the application directory.

Signal

It is less well known, but it has great benefits related to the security of user privacy because it has end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp, it is open source like Telegram and their messages disappear after a while.

Signal has a desktop version and allows the sending of multimedia files such as photos, videos and audios. (Catherine Waibel/dpa)

As well as those two applications, Signal also has a desktop version available and allows the sending of multimedia files such as photos, videos and audios. You can also make voice and video calls.

Threema

One of the benefits of this application is that all the information, both from contacts and from groups that are formed, is stored on the cell phone and not in the app. Messages are deleted the moment they are sent.

Its privacy features include access by an 8-digit ID instead of a phone number. You can also encrypt status messages and passwords for specific messages.

Snapchat

This app is not focused on text messaging, but on images similar to WhatsApp statuses or stories from Instagramalthough it also has instant text messages.

Snapchat is focused on images similar to WhatsApp statuses or Instagram stories. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

With Snapchat you can share images with a duration set by the user, group video calls of up to 16 users, and 32 users if it is a voice call. It is an alternative to WhatsApp focused more on calls than text messages.

Wire

This app has a format option for the text of the conversation, message validity time settings, as well as end-to-end encryption to reinforce the security of platform users.

Wire allows multimedia sharing and is available for all mobiles. Additionally, it can be accessed from 8 devices synchronized. Personal accounts are free, while business accounts are paid.

Viber

With Viber, users have instant messaging and can send multimedia audio and image messages.

Viber does not allow more than 2 users at a time to access one. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Although video calls are included within its functions, it does not allow more than 2 users to access one at the same time. In addition, calls to telephone numbers are paid.

