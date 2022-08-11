HomeEntertainment“The Addams Family 2” will arrive very soon on Prime Video

"The Addams Family 2" will arrive very soon on Prime Video

1660179604 the addams family 2 will arrive very soon on prime.jpg
the addams family 2 is an animated road feature film, black comedy and supernatural, that exposes the anguish of parents Morticia and Gomez due to the growth of their children, who lately no longer accompany them at family dinners. So, in order to recapture the missing bond, “they decide to pack Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the rest of the crew into their haunted trailer and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation.

In this new installment, their adventure across the United States takes them out of their habitat and leads them to hilarious encounters with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new and quirky characters. This production is the sequel to The Addams Family (2019) and will be available at Prime Video as of August 12, 2022.

“The Addams Family” is animation, horror comedy and monsters. (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

the addams family two is starred by the voices of oscar isaac (Dune; The Card Counter), Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Chloë Grace Moretz (If I decide to stay), Nick Kroll (Sing: come and sing!), Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler (What they want), Javon Walton, bill hader Y Wallace Shawn (Story of a marriage).

Within its production team, it is directed by Greg Tiernan Y Conrad Vernonfrom the hand of Laura Brousseau Y Kevin Pavlović. Also written by Dan Hernandez, benji samit, benqueen Y Susanna Fogel with a story by Hernandez; and based on the renowned characters conceived by the American cartoonist charles addams.

"The Addams Family 2" is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. (Universal Pictures)arrive-very-soon-on-Prime.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">
“The Addams Family 2” is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. (Universal Pictures)

the addams family (2019)

How to Download Series and Movies from Amazon Prime Video on Windows 10

This story details that Gomez and Morticia prepare the visit of their great family to celebrate the “Mazurka with saber” in honor of Pugsley, which is a kind of rite of passage to become a man worthy of the honor. addams family.

However, while they are immersed in the arrangements for said celebration, the Addamses are unaware that their neighbor, the television phenomenon Margaux Needler, plans to build a prefabricated and perfect community right below theirs. So when the fog finally lifts, Margaux panics when she discovers the Addams Family mansion is a clear impediment to fulfilling her dream of selling every house in the neighborhood to select people. you can see it in Prime Video also.

The members of the creepy Addams family prepare a party that will be attended by their terrifying relatives, but a threat hangs over them all. (Universal Pictures)
The members of the creepy Addams family prepare a party that will be attended by their terrifying relatives, but a threat hangs over them all. (Universal Pictures)

Back to the addams family 2which was theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021, followed by an international premiere of Universal Pictures on October 8; grossed over $100 million, still receiving mixed reviews between good, bad, fair and awful; about the humor he manages and the development of the story as such. Take a look and tell us!

