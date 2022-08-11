Final trailer for “Nope!”, the third and long-awaited film by Jordan Peele that is already a success in the United States

Two brothers are the protagonists of the new film by the director of Get Out! Y Us who returns to have the leading role of Daniel Kaluya (Black Panther) as in the first mentioned and the incorporation of Keke Palmer (Wall Street Scammers). In this latest trailer, Universal Pictures also confirmed the release date for Latin America: August 25 in all theaters.

In the last preview before its premiere, the film presents the setting and the conflict of nope: a small town in California suffered the invasion of UFOs and the consequences that this will bring to their town until the confrontation. OJ Haywood (Kaluuya) and Emerald (Palmer) seize the opportunity to capture the moment, but they don’t realize how dangerous it could be for them. A brief description of the film further expands the situation: “Residents of a lonely ranch in the interior of California witness a strange and chilling discovery.”

It will be released on August 25 in Latin America. (Universal Pictures)

This film is part of an agreement that the director made with Universal Pictures at the end of 2019. It commits to peele to deliver various original projects of his authorship in the following five years. Some time later it became known that she was working on a new untitled script that turned out to be nope! The film began to confirm name and cast in June 2021 in Los Angeles. It was shot on 65mm in IMAX format. This will then be the first of another small list of titles for the remaining two years of the contract, unless it is extended due to the COVID-19 pause.

again with Daniel Kaluyathis film also enlarged its cast in figures since it will have Steven Yeun (Minari), the aforementioned rising star Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and Brandon Perea (Doom Patrol) as Angel Torres in the main cast. As is customary in cinema peelethe film will feature suspense, horror and science fiction and will become one of the films of the year.

This film is part of a deal the director made with Universal Pictures in late 2019. (Universal Pictures)

The feature film was released in the United States in July and had an unbeatable reception from specialized critics. “It’s one of the best movies I’ve seen this year. It’s terrifying and fierce, but also very funny and unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It’s a completely unique and VERY entertaining epic of horror, full of wild surprises and an unforgettable performance from Keke Palmer,” said Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes..

At the box office it is also having a great development. The budget of the film was almost 70 million dollars and only in the first weekend it was very little to cover that investment. It is currently present in very few theaters in the world and has reached 100 million collections. In the next few weeks it will arrive in Europe and Latin America, so it is expected that, with this public, it will have enough profit to be considered a success.

Movie trailer scene. (Universal Pictures)

nope! opens on August 25 in theaters in Latin America.

