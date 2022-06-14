The Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 4 will improve its weakest point to date, according to several leaks

The fact that 9 out of 10 folding phones sold are from Samsung is already a sufficient indication of the popularity of devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Precisely the latter, the shell format, is one of the most popular. All this despite having a big inconvenience with the battery. However, she could soon be left behind.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are expected to be launched in August and, despite not having official information, Some data has been leaked About them. The most recent has to do precisely with the battery of the ‘Flip’, which would not obtain a scandalous improvement, but it does aim to be just enough to obtain better scores than its predecessor has done.

A battery improvement according to what the competition has

Images: Gizchina

According to the latest leak from Gizchina, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will increase battery capacity, leaving behind the 3,300 mAh that both its direct predecessor and the first generation of these Galaxy Z Flip had. Now, they would go on to assemble a battery of 3,700mAh.

It is also said that this battery will have a double cell arrangement, so that it can be placed without problems both at the top and at the bottom of the device, since the central fold prevents it from being a single battery. Without knowing exactly what arrangement each one will be in, Gizchina states that one of them is 2,555 mAh and the other 1,040, which would be combined to reach 3,555 mAh, which could be classified as a 3,700 mAh battery due to its performance and That’s how it would appear on your label.

These data are also according to other leaks like the one he did leaker Yogesh Brar at the beginning of the month, in which he filtered a good part of the characteristics of the Z Flip4. This included the aforementioned capacity of 3,700 mAh, with 25W fast charginga capacity of 8 GB of RAM and the Qualcomm’s most advanced processorthe Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

As we said at the beginning, this new battery capacity would not be a revolutionary advance, but it would bring the Galaxy Z Flip4 closer to capacities more in line with the folding market as we see in devices like the Huawei P50 Pocket and its 4,000 mAh. And it is that, at least today, little more can be done taking into account the complexity involved in designing the internal hardware of mobile phones that fold.

In any case, it is more than evident improvement that will bring a greater battery. And it is that in our tests carried out, we already verified as the Z Flip3, as was already the case with the first generation, the autonomy was quite scarce and the 120 Hz had to be set aside in favor of the 60 Hz to have a somewhat more decent autonomy . Therefore, any improvement in this section is welcome for this future and almost imminent generation.

Source | Gizchina