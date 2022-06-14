Telegram Premium will arrive at the end of the month

Pavel Durov, the founder of the instant messaging platform Telegram, has published an announcement advancing theto presentation at the end of this same month of June of Telegram Premiumthe subscription service that will give users more speed, new resources and additional features.

Telegram Premium would cost $4.99 per month

The announcement has been released through Durov’s own channel on Telegram and contains some previews about functions and features that will appear in the application’s paid subscription, which would be called Telegram Premium. All of them will be exclusive to Telegram Premium and will allow, for example, send larger files or use exclusive reactions and stickers that will not be available and cannot be seen by users of the free version of the application.

Other new features would be faster download speeds, voice-to-text transcription of messages or different tools to customize chats, among many others.

The founder of Telegram has also reassured users of the free application by ensuring that all currently available features will continue to be free and that the paid functions and features will not affect the experience of the users of the free version.

Some of the reasons given by Durov for the development of the subscription version have to do with obtaining the Sufficient monetization to maintain the functioning of the platform structurewith aspects that have become practically unmanageable related to both the huge number of files, multimedia content and chats generated by its users as well as the size of the assets that are exchanged through chats and messages.

The development of a paid version of Telegram has been underway since at least 2020, which was the first time Pavel Hard mentioned it. Leaked data regarding the paid version of the app indicates that Telegram premium could cost $4.99 a month.