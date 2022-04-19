The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will have an accessory that will make it more useful

Despite the fact that there is more and more competition in the market for foldable terminals, an example is the entry of companies such as VIVO, Samsung He is the one who rules the segment with an iron fist. For this to remain the case, the Korean company is already working on a new model that will have an integrated accessory as one of its great attractions.

We talk about the integration of the famous and useful stylus S Pen that, once it has left the firm’s extinct range of Note terminals, it is being deployed in a wide variety of phones. And, one of them will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. This is a model that is expected to be announced in the summer, and that will increase its usefulness due to the inclusion of a stylus that fits like a glove with the large screens.

In this way, the device we are talking about will be the first which will have a corresponding hole in which the stylus is stored when not in use (and where it is loaded to offer all its functions when it is removed). In this way, we want to normalize the use of the S Pen with this product range and, one of the best ways to achieve it, is to include the default accessory in the standard model and not having to resort to a specific one. The point is that this is very good news.

Some things have to change in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The first thing is that you have to include a layer more on the screen of the team, which is responsible for recognizing the pulsations with the stylus and that, obviously, it has to be ensured that it does not offer any problem with the folding of the component that characterizes the Galaxy Fold. Besides, if the information is confirmed, this will make it real in the inclusion of the expected Super UTG that offers greater resistance in the panel without losing usability or image quality.

In addition, you have to make a interior space redesign to make room to store the S Pen. It remains to be seen if this has any impact on autonomy (by having to reduce the size of the battery cells) or when choosing different important components such as those that have to do with communications or the storage itself.

Some more things about this terminal

Apart from what has been said, which will be one of the great novelties of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, an improvement in the hinge integrated to be more durable and easy to use and, of course, there will be an advance in the main hardware where everything indicates that the RAM will be a minimum of 8 GB and the processor will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Therefore, the power of this folding phone will be beyond doubt.

