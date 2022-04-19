It’s About Time: Short YouTube Videos Come to Tablets and the Web

One of the great additions that have been made on YouTube are short videos. These, since their arrival back in 2021, have been gaining popularity among users of Google’s streaming video platform. But, to date, it had some limitations, such as the fact that it was not possible to enjoy them on all available clients. Something just changed. It is true that the company’s idea is a good one: to compete directly with TikTok, something that makes all the sense in the world because this platform is achieving user figures and usage time that are the envy of most. of social networks today. Unfortunately, users who use tablets or the YouTube web client could not enjoy these short videos, which on the platform have a maximum duration of 60 seconds. And this is exactly what has been corrected. A change that will enhance YouTube Shorts In a statement from Google itself, it has been reported that the aforementioned limitations are a thing of the past, since from this moment and gradually in all the regions in which the video platform is present in streaming you can enjoy short videos both in web browsers and in operating systems that are intended for tablets (either Android or Apple iPadOS). By the way, the latter also affects folding phones, where the Shorts could not be seen either. This, on the one hand, will improve visibility and monetization for creators who use the aforementioned tool. On the other hand, the offer for all users is increased, something that is always appreciated. In addition, everything is very simple, since the way to access YouTube Shorts is very simple: you have to select the corresponding tab and, that’s it, you can enjoy everything that exists to see if there is something you like. Another novelty that is quite important At the same time that Google has communicated the arrival of short videos to all the clients that exist for YouTube, it has been indicated that a tool for creators is added that allows cutting videos into segments of up to five seconds to use it within the creations that can be seen in the Shorts. In other words, it is again equal to what TikTok already offers. This option will be offered first in the iOS client in a matter of weeks, and later in the Android app and any other platform where YouTube content can be edited. A good idea that, without being innovative, will allow creators to make advanced use of the recordings they already have. >