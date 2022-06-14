The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will have a better charge than the Apple Watch, why?

Little by little, different details of what the next smart watch will offer Samsung. The truth is that some important news is expected and one has been known that can place this device among those that will always be taken into account by those looking for a new smartwatch. We tell you what it is.

For some time now, features that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to have have been leaking, such as, for example, that it will offer the possibility of detecting the skin temperature (which will allow it to be a thermometer that you will use anywhere) and even many sources suggest that the rotating bezel that has characterized previous generations will disappear.

Of course, there is something that is completely certain: the Korean company will maintain its commitment to the use of Wear OS, Google’s operating system. This will contain its corresponding modification to adapt to what they need in Samsung, so it will be something different, but the possibility of using all the applications that exist in the Play Store for this development. And this is good news, since it has been shown that the collaboration between the two companies is being really positive.

What has been known about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Well, it has to do with what refers to the autonomy that the smart watch will have. On the one hand, it is certain that the battery will have a major load than in the previous generation, so it is easy to think that the usage time will be longer. And this is key to having a good experience when using an accessory of this type. We are not talking about reaching a week, but there are those who even say that it was possible to reach three days without having to charge the wearable for this reason and for the improvements in energy efficiency that come in the screen and processor.

Once the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has passed through the US FCC certification body, it has also been known that there will be a considerable improvement in what has to do with the wireless charging. This would reach 10W, a figure that practically no current model offers (since they generally stay in the middle). This would make the watch have less time without being able to use it, which is always positive. It will be necessary to see if this does not suppose a loss of compatibility with some Qi chargers, but it is logical that this does not happen.

Very close to being official

Surely you ask yourself this question, and everything seems to indicate that in a few months the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could be officially announced. To do this, the Korean company would hold an event in which the smartwatch would not be alone, since everything indicates that the firm’s two new folding phones will accompany it. Of course, it seems that the new headphones will not be in this case of the game and could be released on their own.

