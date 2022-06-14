NordVPN analyzes the sale of data on the Dark Web: this is what you pay for it

One of the big businesses that exist on the Dark Web, that place that many do not access, but that has an enormous size (only 4% belongs entirely to what is called “superficial”), is the sale of data . The company NordVPN has carried out a study that shows the impressive volume of business that exists globally and in the area of ​​Spain in particular. One of the most relevant details of the information that has been published is that the number of articles derived from theft or falsification of data reaches 720,000. It’s a really high number, really. In addition, the amount that has been generated illegally amounts to 16.55 million euros. Therefore, we are talking about a fairly profitable business that is on the rise among what is handled on the Dark Web, as indicated by NordVPN. The types of documents are of all kinds. And always with the aim of obtaining an illegal income. Of course, there are some options that are the most demanded and, therefore, common. These are some of the examples as can be seen in the report: passports; identity documents; Bank cards; driving licences; emails; and even cryptocurrency accounts. Spanish data prices Bearing in mind that the data that has been obtained is only the tip of the iceberg, as indicated by Adrianus Warmenhoven, a security expert at NordVPN, they have known what is customary to pay for the documentation or information of data stolen or impersonation of Spain. The most expensive is the identification data, which is around 13.84 euros, while the cheapest is to get the passports that are paid at 9.06€. Other options that are curious because of what they mean, are the ones that we leave below (you can see the complete list at this link): bank cards have a price of €12.03; DNIs can be obtained for €13.85; or you can get if you wish with a batch of personal emails from different people for only €11.92. Knowing this information, it is clear that the business model is based on volume, not on what is charged for the information. This speaks to how easy it is for hackers to get hold of data they shouldn’t have. Some tips to protect your information Bearing in mind that using common sense is always one of the best barriers when it comes to online security, some of these things that we list below can be of great help (and, of course, NordVPN recommends them): Always be alert, if you detect something strange, react quickly to leave dangerous places or cut off Internet access if necessary. Data review is essential. One example is that it’s not a bad idea to regularly check bank statements or spam in your mail to make sure there’s nothing odd about normal behavior. Always use the highest security, so no visiting sites that are not trusted and, if possible, use a protection tool that is effective on both computers and phones. >