The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro are exposed

Last month, rumors suggested that Samsung would drop this feature in the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Now, new 360-degree images leaked by Evan Blass and 91Mobiles lend credence to these rumors. Although we don’t expect these new watches to arrive until August, prospective buyers can already take a look at the design today. Apparently this year, Samsung has decided to ditch the Classic model entirely, along with the two different size options, and will replace it with a Galaxy Watch 5 “Pro”. As we can see from the series of 3D images posted by 91Mobiles, both the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro have a similar overall design. There is no longer a rotating bezel on either model.

According to these leaks, the more expensive Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will only be available in one size, 45mm. The regular Galaxy Watch 5 will come in 44mm and an unknown smaller size, but probably 41mm. Based on these leaks, we can see a durable design for each watch, two physical buttons on the side, and as previously rumored, they will have optional LTE support, GPS, 5-meter water resistance, and replaceable bands. Blass claimed that both watches would run Google’s WearOS 3.5, accompanied by Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 software experience.