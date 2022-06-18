Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, how they will be: let’s also discover the colors

Time to Galaxy Watch 5 And Watch 5 Pro is not too far away, with the presentation scheduled for the Galaxy Unpacked event in August (rumors are about 10). And in fact the pace at which information arrives on the two new watches from Samsung suggests that the launch is near, with the identikit that is gradually being defined more and more. And today it also takes color, thanks to the indiscretion reported on Twitter by the well-known leaker Evleaks.

We don’t know exactly where the image you see above comes from, but EvLeaks has decided to publish it believing its content to be reliable. The unpublished information that we can obtain from the list, then joining it with the previous ones, has to do with the colors (the ones you see in the opening image are from the current Galaxy Watch 4).

Galaxy Watch 5 “base” will be available as we know in two different formats (they should be 40 and 42mm or 42 and 44 mm) which will have two shades Graphite and Silver in color, therefore grey And silver. The remaining two options – Sapphire and Pink Gold, namely sapphire And pink gold – will instead be exclusive to the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5.

As for Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, we already knew that Samsung had chosen to make the body in titanium (and there is also talk of sapphire glass for the display cover): there will be two colors available, namely Titanium Black and Titanium Gray – black And grey. These should therefore be all color options at launch for Samsung’s new smartwatches – more may come later, however.

Despite the name “Pro”, which replaces the “Classic” of the current generation, seems to indicate a greater detachment between the two models, aesthetically, however, distinguishing them should be more difficult: Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in fact will probably abandon the physical rotating bezel, for adopt the digital one seen on Watch Active 2 before and Galaxy Watch 4 after.