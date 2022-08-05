The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a brutal performance, how will it achieve it?

- Advertisement -

We are close to the event that will announce the new folding smartphones from Samsung and, this, does not mean that news does not appear about its next high-end model: the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some of its characteristics have been known, and the truth is that things are looking really good.

It will be all power this Samsung

This device, which is expected to be official at the beginning of the year 2023, will be a very important evolution with respect to the range that is currently on the market. So much so, that everything suggests that it will be very difficult for a more powerful phone to exist at the time of being announced. One of the reasons for saying this is that your processor will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

This will be the manufacturer’s most advanced SoC and, for this generation, rumors are getting stronger that there will be no variant with an Exynos processor. Inside the chosen chip, which will use four-nanometer manufacturing technology, the use of a high-power Cortex X3 core will stand out. Also, your GPU will be a adreno 740, so the games will work as a shot. Quite possibly, this Samsung mobile will be the first to use the component.

Another thing that is important is that the commitment to have a very large RAM will be maintained in this terminal, 12 GB is what can be expected, and the battery will have the same charge as the previous generation: 5,000mAh (with 45W fast charge). In this way, the energy needs are perfectly satisfied to last beyond one day of use. And this is always very positive.

Phone camera changes

Here the surprise could come, since contrary to what was initially thought, it is possible that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a main sensor that will take your breath away. This is because their resolution would reach the 200MPa spectacular figure and that would not have competition in the market.

In addition, it would have help elements: for the wide angle with one of 12 megapixels: another of ten for the telephoto lens (which would carry the 3X optical zoom); and, of course, would have other more than 10 MP type periscope to increase the aforementioned figure to 10X. To all this, we should add a 40 megapixel selfie camera. Impressive yes it is fulfilled, there is no doubt

As first data, what has been known is not bad at all and, the truth is that it seems that Samsung will make a very important bet to be differential in the high-end market. And, this, can give you good returns… Although surely the price of this device will not be exactly low, something completely normal, on the other hand.

