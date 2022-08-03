Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: revealed what will be one of its great improvements

- Advertisement -

Few days left until the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro be official, since in the next Unpacked event of the Korean company it will be one of the protagonists. Well, today one of the that the accessory will offer to advance in the autonomy section has been known. And it’s good news.

This is one of the problems that smartwatches face generation after generation, and offering improvements is complicated… At least in what has to do with the battery that is integrated (since the available space is not particularly large). But there is a possibility to advance, in the same way that has been done with smartphones: the charging speed. And that is where the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will make an important leap.

Improved fast charging of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

An image has been leaked in which you can see what the charger that the new wearable from the Korean company will use will be like, and the truth is that there is very good news. This has the design that has been common for generations, and the port for the cable will be usb type c. That is, there will be no significant changes in these characteristics.

The improvement is in the power that it will supply to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 when charging is carried out, since it will reach 10W. That is, when the device is placed in 30 minutes will fill up to 45% of the battery of the smartwatch. This is a very important improvement, because we are talking about practically duplicating what was offered in the previous generation. And, without a doubt, this will have a very positive effect on usability.

Other news that is expected in the smartwatch

If everything that has been published is reviewed, it is true that there are not many things left to the imagination for August 10, which is the day on which the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be presented. An example is that everything points to the Smart watch you will lose the rotating bezeland that its weight will be much less.

Besides, the commitment to Google’s Wear OS operating system will be maintained (with a layer of customization, of course). In addition, among the sensors there will be what is necessary to be able to use the smart watch as if it were a thermometer in question, and obviously there will be advances in both the integrated processor so that everything works faster, as well as in the memory that it will offer -both RAM and storage-. Therefore, the device will be placed directly among the best that can be bought.

