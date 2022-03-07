Filtered Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Qualcomm will bet on TSMC for its manufacture

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus still ahead of us, it seems that some details have already begun to be revealed about what the new generation of Qualcomm flagship processors will bring us, with Some Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that point to the complete change of its manufacturing process.

And it is that while the first generation has made use of the Samsung casting process, the popular filter “ice universe” has now revealed on Twitter that both the next version and generation of these processors, expected for the second half of this year and the beginning of the next, will be manufactured by TSMC.

the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the second half of the year and next year will use the TSMC process, and the power consumption performance will definitely be better than now. So, I am optimistic about the future. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 5, 2022

As for the reason for the change, on the one hand some industry experts say that TSMC’s rate of return is higher than Samsung’s. Taking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus as an example, as of Q3, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus would have produced more than 50,000 units per quarter, reaching current performance rate above 70%showing a significantly higher capacity than that offered by Samsung.

Additionally, some evidence suggests that the TSMC process is more energy efficient than the current one. Again using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as an example, when pitted against one of its main competitors, the Dimensity 9000 (which uses TSMC’s 4-nanometer process), there are reports that the latter is more power efficient. What’s more, the latter’s heat control is also proving better than the Samsung process.

On the other hand, we recently announced that Qualcomm had presented the new generation of the Snapdragon X70 5G, the next generation modem that will be responsible for providing wireless connectivity to a large number of high-end smartphones next year, and that it aims to be the future travel companion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Thus, the new generation of processors is expected to present performance and improvements in line with the demands of this new modem.