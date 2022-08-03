The reasons why Salma Hayek decided to produce “Santa Evita”

One week after the series Saint Avoid reached the platform Star+, Salma and part of the team in front of and behind this project, spoke about the importance of telling the story about the life and death of the first lady of Argentina.

Hayekwho together with his r pinkwindow produce this series based on the homonymous bestseller by the Argentine writer Thomas Eloy Martinez to call the director Rodrigo Garcia to carry out this ambitious project that he says he did not know, although he did know the milestone and importance of the Argentine leader.

The actress talks about how she got involved in this Argentine project. (Star Plus)

“Like thousands of people around the world, I knew something about the life of Eva Peronbut he did not know anything about what happened to his body after his death, ”says the Mexican nominee for Oscar in a short video shared by the streaming platform.

In the same clip, Garcia explained that when I interpreted it from Frida he called him to direct, he didn’t have much to decide since the story seemed interesting to him.

Natalia Oreiro gives life to the first lady of Argentina. (Star Plus)

“When Salma Hayek and his partner called me and told me that they were involved with an adaptation in Argentina of the book Saint Avoidthey didn’t have to convince me too much, from the beginning I thought it was an extraordinary idea, “explained the son of Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

For her part, the actress Natalia Oreirowho gives life in this fiction to the also wife of Juan Domingo Peronhighlighted the production work that this series did and that makes it have a level of quality that stands out.

The series focuses on what happened to Perón’s body after his death. (Star Plus)

Written by the Argentine author and actress Marcela Guerty, and the writer and actress Pamela Rementeria, Saint Avoid follows the intriguing story of Eva after her death, when her body was kept waiting to be buried for three years for the construction of a monument that never materialized.

Finally, salma He pointed out that if he had to choose three words to describe the series, he would say that they are: “unexpected, bold and memorable”.

The production is based on the best seller “Santa Evita” by Tomás Eloy Martínez. (Star Plus)

In 1955, the military forces of Argentina they overthrew the then president Peron and hid the body avoid for 19 years, in order to prevent it from becoming a weapon against the regime. Before her death, Eva had become a powerful political figure as General Perón’s wife, and her unburied wandering corpse influenced the country’s politics for more than two decades. It is the story of a body without a tomb and the legend that was born around it.

Made and co-produced by non-stopthe new stamp series Star Original Productions stars a renowned international cast led by Natalia Oreiro (Eva Peron), Ernest Alterio (Colonel Moori Koenig) Y Diego Velazquez (Marian), with the special participation of Francis Orella (Dr. Pedro Ara) Y Dario Grandinetti What Juan Domingo Peron.

