The rainbow is back on Apple Watch: here are the new Pride Edition straps and dials

Once again, Apple Watch takes on the rainbow of LGBTQ + pride. In fact, Cupertino has just unveiled two straps and two new dials for its smart watches from the “Pride” line. Precisely it is about Pride Edition Sport Loop And Pride Edition Nike Sport Loopwhich are already available for purchase on Apple’s online store at the price of 49 euros also in Italy (you can find them following the link in SOURCE).
These are accessories compatible with any Apple Watch from Series 3 onwards (choosing the correct size), and they will surely also be usable with the next generation, which should introduce a major design change with flat edges in the style of the latest iPhones.
For this year (the tradition was inaugurated in 2016) the approach chosen is “nuanced” but ideologically even more clear-cutsince in addition to the traditional colors of the rainbow, Apple also wanted to include other shades related to the flags of other minorities (light blue, pink and white for transgender and non-conforming individuals; black and brown for black and Latino communities) .
The two straps are very similar, but have some very obvious differences: Pride Edition Sport Loop is white and features “Pride” italicized letteringwhile Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is black and while exhibiting the same texture as the clearer counterpart it has no writing.
The watch faces can be downloaded for free by all Apple Watch owners. The white one, associated with the Pride Edition Sport Loop strap, adopts a more original solution, with the texture of the strap that virtually continues on the dial and defines the time by mixing and keeping the colors that make up the time well identified at the same time. The animation also makes the watchface more alive and predicts that the wires move by turning the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown, tapping the screen, or lifting your wrist.
The Nike Bounce dial inspired by the Pride Nike Sport Loop has a simpler aesthetic but no less impactful, with the digital time clearly legible in black, the iconic swoosh in white at the bottom and above all a multicolored background that captures the eye with all the shades of the strap that blend into each other.