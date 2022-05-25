CISO DAY 2022, these are the experts who will talk about Cybersecurity

CISO DAY 2022 is approaching, the event organized by Cybersecurity News (the largest Spanish media dealing with the cybersecurity sector in Spain) that will bring experts and professionals so that we can learn more about how to protect ourselves and what are the main threats of the moment.

On June 9, in a hybrid way (online and face-to-face), issues related to cyber intelligence, hacking, critical infrastructure and cybersecurity, among others, will be discussed.

We will be able to attend through Live Streaming at cisoday.es or go in person to the Palacio de Hielo Cinemas in Madrid, where we will be able to enjoy a full agenda focused on the CISO in the morning, with presentations and round tables. We will see the current challenges of companies and we will be able to network with the participants.

We will have two rooms at the event. In one of them the presentations will be made, while in the other there will be One to One interviews with cybersecurity managers.

Among the speakers we will have Alicia Burrueco, Editor-in-Chief of CyberSecurity News; Alexandra Juanas Fabeiro, DPO More Mobile Group; Amelia Torres Medrano, CISO at Pre Zero; Ángel Luis Gálvez, CISO at DufryM; Antonio Relvas, Cybersecurity Strategy Director at ZTE; Consuelo Fernandez de Miguel, CISO at TECNATOM GROUP; David Matesanz, CISO of Wealth Manager and Insurance at Banco Santander; Eustaquio Carbonero, Cybersecurity Manager at Mdtel; Francisco Cuesta, Deputy General Manager at Mdtel; Gabriel E. Moline CISO at Leroy Merlin; Guillaume Pillon, Sales Manager Iberica & Latam at Wallix; Hector Gloves, CISO at BT; Javier Candau, Head of the Cybersecurity Department of the National Cryptologic Center; Jesús Alonso Murillo, Chief Information Security Officer SIGMA in Europe; Leonardo Amor, CISO at Telefonica Tech; Lucia Clifford, CTO at Yakk; Manuel Barrios Paredes, Global Chief Information Security Officer at SGS; Maria Luz Dominguez, Editor at CyberSecurity News; Sara Martin Garcia, CISO at Roadis; Soledad Martin Morales, CISO & DPO at Nalanda Global; Sonia Guinea Voss, expert in awareness and information security in the Risk and Information Security Unit – Information Systems Department of the Bank of Spain and Vicente Ramirez, Cybersecurity professional.

An unmissable event for all of us who work in the world of computing.