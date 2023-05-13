The Pixel 7a is now official: Specifications, availability and price

- Advertisement -

Google has presented today the expected Pixel 7a, that joins the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro presented a few months ago at their event “Made by Google 2022”.

The newest member of the family, with a more affordable price, 509 euros maintains many similarities with its older brothers.

The new follows the same design language we’ve seen with the Pixel 7 series with a strip design on the back where the cameras are located. Unlike the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro, the back cover is made of plastic and the front glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, which is a bit old generation already.

The Pixel 7a sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate at 90 Hz, although, since it does not have an LTPO panel, it only switches between two fixed values: 60 and 90 Hz.

Inside, we find the processor Tensioner G2, the second generation of Google’s chip, which is primarily focused on delivering great AI performance. This chip is accompanied by 8GB RAM LPDDR5 and 128GB of storage not expandable via microSD.

In the photographic section, the Pixel 7a has a dual rear camera setup led by a 64 MP main wide-angle camera with f/1.9 lens and OIS, as well as a 13 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 lens.

We also find a 13 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 lens on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone has a 4,385mAh battery and supports fast charging via USB Type-C with a 18W, and there is also support for wireless charging at 7.5W

The phone runs Android 13 and Google guarantees major version updates until October 2025, so the Pixel 7a will receive Android 16 in just over two years. In addition, Google guarantees security updates until October 2027.

Other features include 5G, Titan M2 chip for security, in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, IP67 rating, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6/6E.

Price and availability

The Pixel 7a is on sale for €509 in its 8GB+128GB configuration in charcoal, light blue, snow and coral (Google Store exclusive).

Technical specifications

Specifications Pixel 7a

Screen AMOLED 6.1″ Full HD+, 90 Hz and AOD Processor Tensioner G2 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1

without microSD Battery 4,385mAh Burden Fast charging by cable at 18

7.5W wireless charging Waterproof IP67 Security Titan M2 chip rear cameras Wide angle: 64 MP, f/1.9, OIS

Ultra wide angle: 13 MP, f/2.2 Frontal camera Wide angle: 13 MP, f/2.2 Sound stereo speakers

No 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity WiFi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2

5G (Sub-6 GHz) connectivity Biometrics Fingerprint reader and facial unlocking Software Android 13 Price €509



