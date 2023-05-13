Android 14: Google announces new features powered by generative AI

- Advertisement -

Google has introduced new ways to personalize your Android phone, fueled by Google’s advances in generative AI technology.

Magic Compose, a new generative AI-powered Google Messages feature, can help you add an extra spark of personality to your conversations. It will offer you suggested replies based on the context of your messages, and it will even magically transform what you type into different styles.

You will be able to make your messages more concise, professional or even written like Shakespeare himself. You can experiment for yourself and give Magic Compose a try when it comes out in beta this summer.

Two years ago, Google introduced Material You, that offers users a consistent color palette derived from their choice of wallpaper, which personalizes the look of their entire Android experience.

With the arrival of Android 14 later this year, Google is taking personalization to the next level. You will be able to personalize your lock screen with new shortcuts and beautiful clocks. Plus, you’ll be able to use a new monochrome color theme that you can apply to your entire phone experience.

Screen customization

Google is also offering new ways to express yourself with wallpapers, coming first to Pixel devices next month.

He emoji wallpaper Allows you to personalize your device with your favorite emoji combinations, designs and colors.

He cinematic wallpaper uses on-device machine learning networks to transform your favorite photos into stunning 3D images. You can watch them come to life when you unlock or tilt your device.

But not everyone has the perfect photo ready to use as their wallpaper, or just prefers to create something new and fun. With the Generative AI wallpaperyou can answer the suggested questions to describe your creative vision.

Using Google’s text-to-image broadcast model, your phone will generate unique wallpapers for you to choose the one you like best. Thanks to Material You, the color palette of your Android system will automatically adjust to the wallpaper you have selected.

Improve your social posts

Google is also adding support for night mode and 10-bit HDR video in social apps like Instagram. Plus, it’s introducing Ultra HDR to Android 14 so you can take and view photos with brilliant colors, sharp shadows, and stunning definition.



