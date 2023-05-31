The OPPO A98 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery at 67W arrives in Spain

- Advertisement -

OPPO has introduced the new member of the A-series family, the OPPO A98 5G.

This new smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, is equipped with a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, RAM expansion technology and the latest ColorOs 13.1.

design and resistance

The OPPO A98 5G is available in two color finishes: Dreamy Blue and Cool Black. Both finishes come to life with the iconic OPPO Glow creating a beautiful sparkling glass effect and a fingerprint resistant finish.

Weighing approximately 192g and 8.2mm thick, it also features a 3D curved back cover to offer a reliable and comfortable grip in a visually slimmer body.

The new device has passed six tests designed to measure resistance to drops, water, radiation, weather damage, repeated small drops, and signal stability, and five quality assurance modules that include more than 50 tests. production control, more than 130 rigorous reliability tests and more than 320 experimental tests. All this with the aim of continuing to guarantee a lasting quality for which the company is renowned.

Battery and fast charging

Fast charging and battery improvements mean OPPO A98 5G can be charged to 100% in just 44 minutes using 67W SUPERVOOC, while a 5-minute charge is enough to enjoy 6 hours of calls or 2.5 hours. video viewing.

The 5,000 mAh battery can provide up to 39 hours of phone calls, 16 hours of YouTube video watching or 8.4 hours of gaming on a full charge for a long-lasting and smooth smartphone experience throughout the day. After a full charge, the battery can also last up to 17.5 days on standby with the Always on Display.

In addition, the OPPO A98 5G is also equipped with the company’s own custom battery management chip, Battery Health Engine, which allows the battery to maintain 80% of its original capacity after no less than 1,600 charge and discharge cycles, maintaining thus the performance of the battery close to its optimal capacity for up to four years of use if charged once a day on average.

Performance-focused hardware and software

OPPO A98 5G features a 6.72-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a much more agile and fluid experience, no matter if users are scrolling through Instagram or playing the latest games.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, the OPPO A98 5G delivers powerful and reliable performance. Equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM with large storage capacity and supports SD card expansion up to 1TB

With OPPO RAM expansion technology, the phone’s RAM capacity can convert up to 8GB of unused ROM storage into temporary RAM, doubling the available RAM capacity to 16GB.

In addition to its high performance, OPPO A98 5G also passes 48-month fluid protection tests conducted in OPPO’s laboratory. With an average aging rate of less than 10% after four years of daily use, A98 5G offers a guaranteed fluency of 4 years compared to the previous generation of A-series phones.

Extraordinary camera system

With its advanced 64MP AI Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera, 2MP Depth Camera and 2MP Micro Lens, OPPO A98 5G provides photo enthusiasts with an enhanced photography experience.

In addition, it is equipped with Portrait Mode, XHD Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, HDR Selfie, AI Color Portrait, among other features that offer high-quality images in a wide range of situations.

With a “microscope” lens up to 40x magnification, it offers exceptional detail when exploring the microscopic world beyond the human eye. Now users can dive right into the microscopic world to discover a whole new perspective on life, exploring more secrets behind everyday objects.

Price and availability

The new OPPO A98 5G is available for pre-sale on OPPO’s official e-commerce until June 1.

In addition, thanks to the sponsorship, for the fifth consecutive year, as a premium partner of the Roland-Garros international tennis tournament, all those users who pre-purchase the OPPO A98 5G will get Enco Buds 2 wireless headphones as a gift and will enter the draw of a double entry to the women’s final of the tournament that will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, including round-trip air travel.

Starting June 1, 2023, the OPPO A98 5G will be available in two colors, Dreamy Blue and Cool Black, with a configuration of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM at a price of €399in the official e-commerce of OPPO and in all official retailers.



