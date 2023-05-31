Premieres for the week of May 29, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Filmin and Movistar Plus+

- Advertisement -

One of the best ways to spend time at home without getting bored is, in addition to a good book (or board game), to enjoy series and movies on the Smart TV in the living room. We show you the best of everything it has programmed the video platforms that exist in Spain as premieres for the week of May 29.

On this occasion, one of the best options is a movie that lands on Netflix on June 1. We speak of a creation called A Wonderful Life in which you can see how a fisherman who is dedicated to music in an amateur way manages to make the leap to professionalism by a carambola at his destination. His good voice makes him go faster than expected, and it is shown that speed is sometimes not a good advisor. An uncomplicated creation that is entertaining and that, for sure, makes you have a good time in a comfortable way and enjoying a better quality than you might think at first.

- Advertisement -

Among the series that are among the premieres, one of the recommendations we can make is deadloch, which arrives on Prime Video on June 2. The city in which the action takes place is a quiet seaside town that is shocked when a man from the area is found dead on the beach. Two female detectives team up to solve the case: Senior Sergeant Dulcie Collins and Investigator Eddie Redcliffe, who arrives from Darwin with Junior Constable Abby. As the town prepares to launch the annual “Feastival” of winter arts, food and culture, the trio must put their differences aside to find the killer.

The powerful Kate Box and Madeleine Sami lead a brilliant cast of actors which is one of the things that stands out the most in this creation that will surely surprise you -for the better, of course-.

More premieres on the platforms for the week of May 29

This is the list of the options that we believe you should not miss among those that are new on the different platforms that are currently present in Spain:

Netflix

Jay and Silent Bob: The Reboot: Premiere May 29

Fake Profile: Season 1 Premiere May 31

13 days: premiere of the first season on June 1

The Duke: premiere on June 1

Ninjago: season five premiere on June 1

Alvin and the Chipmunks!: Season One Premiere June 1

Good People: Premiere June 1

New Amsterdam: Season 3 premieres June 1

Asu Mare! The friends: premiere on June 2

Clifford, the big red dog: premiere on June 3

Miss Kicki: Premiere June 3

Escape Room 2: You die to get out: premiere on June 4

Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Premieres June 2

Prime Video

With Love: Season 2 premieres June 2

Medellín: premiere on June 2

g

And They Will All Burn: Premiere June 2

The inspiration. The great Pirandello: premiere on June 2

Wildfire: premiere on June 2

Plus+

Stories not to tell: premiere on June 2

>