The new Sony WH-1000XM5The promise, the AirPods Max 2 should improve…

When AirPods Max launched, Apple’s on-ear headphones seemed like they were late to market. Bearing in mind that we already had among us many models from different brands with good performance. But above all of them, there are those of the Sony company whose model is unpronounceable or at least difficult to remember but whose noise cancellation is one of the best on the market. At this time, those who will be the new Sony WH-1000XM5El. We’ll have to see if the new features outperform Apple’s current ones.

As leaked: New design, ANC and battery improvements. Let’s see compared to AirPods Max

The AirPods Max hit the market with a fair amount of similar earbuds to choose from. However, they entered through the front door. With exemplary characteristics, they stood up to what is supposed to be one of the best on the market. Right now we can buy the Sony WH1000XM4 at a good pricebut specifications and images have been leaked of how the WH-1000XM5El model will be.

Via techniknews We have known the new specifications of the new Sony that will see the light soon. According to this specialized medium, the new headphones will come with a narrower headband attached to arms that connect to the pads that are also thinner. That will improve the weight compared to previous models and that they have even more advantage over the AirPods Max that are a little heavier than Sony’s and that, if you’ve been with them for many hours, it shows.

It seems that Sony is going to forget the way of folding that we had until now. We will no longer be able to put one pad inside the other. In the next model, they will fold in the most Bosé 700 style. Something similar to the AirPods Max, so in this sense, we could say that we have a tie.

The battery will improve a lot. Right now it is a war that the AirPods Max have lost. Those of Apple give about 20 hours of continuous audio. According to the leaks of the new Sony WH-1000XM5El, 40 hours will be reached with cancellation activated. This is 10 hours more than the previous model. As for the duration of the charge, it increases by 30 minutes, something that is normal, reaching 3 hours and a half in total via USB-C.

It seems that in this new Sony model, the three microphones have changed places and a button has been included to toggle between noise cancellation and ambient sound where the “custom” button of the M4 model was. It has been leaked that there is a new additional ANC processor, which will be a major improvement in noise cancellation. In this sense, the AirPods Max offered a very similar cancellation result to the Sony or Bosé. But now, if it has been improved, we will have to assume that Apple will be one step behind. Now, in terms of environmental sound management, the Max are unrivaled and we assume that it will remain the same. But of course, if you buy headphones with cancellation, you expect them to isolate you well, and the Sony seems to win this battle.

What price will we see in the Sony WH-1000XM5El?

If we talk about price, It is not known what they will cost, nor do we know the launch date. But I suppose that they will continue to maintain the current price range and there we can say that the AirPods Max have nothing to do.

In the field of design and materials as well as cushions, win and street, the Max. Of course, waiting to try the new M5. But from the photos, the design is very similar to what was seen.

In short, now we find one quite similar headphones, with a better design for those of Apple to the detriment of weight, now the balance, at least as filtered, opts for the new Sony. We will wait to see.