Tech NewsApps

Spotify launches video podcasts to compete with YouTube and Twitch

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

After the songs and focusing their strategy on podcasts, Spotify’s next target is videosspecifically in a mode that can compete with some of the content that appears on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch, in addition to the podcasts themselves.

The new video podcasts can be played in both audio-only and video formats

Some content creators publish spaces in audio-only format through a podcast but also broadcast them as video through YouTube or Twitch, both live and recorded. Now in Spotify they are going to offer the possibility of combining both formats, the purely sound with the audiovisual, in what they call videopodcast, after having started tests last year on this new type of mixed content.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

For the time being, the video podcasts will only be available to the content creators of Australia, Canada, United States, New Zealand and United Kingdom, and may be created and broadcast through Anchor, Spotify’s platform for creating and distributing podcasts. No information is yet available about when the possibility of creating content under this new format will arrive in Europe.

Read:

New tool and best practices to generate leads on Facebook

The new video podcasts will also allow the same monetization channels that Spotify has been promoting up to now for podcasts traditional. In this way, content creators will be able to obtain income through the subscriptions generated by their exclusive channels, in addition to donations and sponsorships.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

As for the content of the video podcasts, they can be played either in audio-only format or in video format through the Spotify app. The user will be able to choose at the time of playback if they only want to listen to the audio or they also want to view the video.

Spotify’s video podcasts are a clear response to a similar move, but in reverse, that YouTube recently made by announcing that it would start hosting podcasts, in this case to compete with Spotify.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

.

Previous articleHow to change the region of your Netflix account so you can watch special content
Next articleThe new Sony WH-1000XM5The promise, the AirPods Max 2 should improve…
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

OpenBSD already has a version for Apple Silicon

Little by little, because it is a substantial change, new operating systems are arriving that are compatible with...
Ireland

Ireland’s first portable swimming pool to open in north Dublin next month

Ireland's first portable swimming pool will open in north Dublin next month. The 12m x 3.4m pool will...
Reviews

Ray-Ban Stories, review: this is what it’s like to see through the eyes of Facebook

We have been hearing about Google Glass for years, swimming among the rumors of Apple glasses...
Apple

The new Sony WH-1000XM5The promise, the AirPods Max 2 should improve…

When AirPods Max launched, Apple's on-ear headphones seemed like they were late to market. Bearing in mind...