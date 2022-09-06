The new Apple Watch Pro watch will arrive with a mysterious new button

- Advertisement -

apple-Watch-Pro-watch-will- -with-a.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

Tomorrow Apple has one of the most important events of the year, where among other devices the iPhone 14 will be presented. But the company’s smartphones will not arrive alone, since everything indicates that the new AirPods Pro 2 and a new range of accessories will also be announced. Smart Watches Apple Watch. Well, the Pro version of the latter has revealed a new detail that is surprising to say the least.

This new wearable accessory, which will be the largest and most resistant that Apple has launched on the market (it will be indicated for sports lovers and those who like to practice extreme sports), has been leaked in what has to do with its design. And, with options that are recognizable -such as its rectangular screen-, there is something that has powerfully called something that appears on the left side: a new that will make you stand out a little more from traditional models.

The functions of this new button on the Apple Watch Pro

- Advertisement -

Without having confirmation in this regard, the most normal thing is that this new element is included by Apple with the aim of giving users the possibility of program different functions that are important to them. Thus, for example, with one press the application could be opened to measure everything that has to do with physical activity (and with a couple it would be possible to manage everything related to the multimedia section).

91Mobile

If so, it is an excellent idea on the part of the Cupertino company because when playing sports or climbing, the precision in the use of the touch screen is not the best possible. And, here, a button is a lot more comfortable when performing actions that are common and important to users. A great addition to the Apple Watch Pro if this information is confirmed.

Other news that this new smartwatch will have

Apart from the fact that it will continue to use Apple’s watchOS operating system, of course, and with a Retina-quality screen so that everything looks perfect, it seems that this component will be especially large so that the display is the best possible. Thus, it will reach 49 millimetersso there’s a significant jump from the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 (and this suggests that Apple’s existing watch bands won’t fit perfectly).

source: https://t.co/0YGp7Nc52z pic.twitter.com/OWNv7DvyNd

- Advertisement -

— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) September 5, 2022

On the other hand, the new Apple Watch Pro will not be missing one of the great novelties of the smartwatch generation that will arrive with the iPhone 14: the possibility of using the integrated sensors to be able to measure body temperature of the users. This will prevent diseases and, of course, improve everything that has to do with the health status of the person who uses the smart watch. It is also believed that the resistance of this model will be superior with advanced screen protections and a harder aluminum alloy.

>

- Advertisement -