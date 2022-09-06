Apple Watch Pro: Exclusive bands and faces

- Advertisement -

The next event titled “Far Out” is only a few hours away if you think about it, presenting totally new devices such as the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch Series 8, the expected AirPods Pro 2 and the possible and interesting Apple Watch Pro specialized in high performance athletes with extreme sports. Given this premise, the journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg confirms, according to his sources, that The Cupertino company has totally unique and dials ready for the Apple Watch Pro.

via Twitter, the Bloomberg journalist announced that a "set of bands" would already be available, which would be designed exclusively for the Apple Watch Pro. These would fall into a wide scope to be able to carry out multiple activities in terms of extreme sports. This could mean that customers who purchase the Apple Watch Pro will see an entire space dedicated to unique bands that they can buy.

There is not much extra data that supposes the design of the exclusive straps. However, these could follow the line of production and aesthetics that the company already has, such as those made in collaboration with Nike. Possibly adding Apple Watch straps designed for Hermès models. It is important to note for this point, the same information that Gurman has already shared in advance about the old straps for the device. He adds that these could work for the new Pro model, although it is not clear that they will fit the watch correctly.

Mark also reports on some new spheres designed particularly for this new device and that would have specialized fitness information for these types of users. This is reinforced by Apple’s history of creating specific watch faces. Kind of like the “Explorer” faces for the Apple Watch phone versions, that’s not including the Nike and Hermès faces as well.

What will the Apple Watch Pro look like?

Just a few hours ago a CAD render came to light that could confirm what the design for the Apple Watch Pro would look like. Starting with the comparison of the recent devices, the Pro watch has a 47 mm case and a flat screen that eliminates the edges curved.

This does not mean the same for the case, as it would not be completely flat as rumors claimed. Likewise, the filtered render revealed a very interesting fact: a completely new third button and one more on the side.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, information about the function of the new button indicate that this would be “programmable”. It would allow the owner to adjust any action towards it, such as: open a specific app, start training or another of some application.

Even the Digital Crown has a few modifications to the usual new Apple Watch devices. However, it is also not confirmed if this can add any software function.

Part of the design of the Apple Watch Pro could also include titanium in the elements. Between this novelty and the flat screen, it would meet the objective of focusing on rough use against some accidents.

Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2

The commented and interesting Apple Watch Pro will not be the only device that Apple has planned in all this time. Since the development of two other Apple Watch devices is also on the table.

Firstly, the new line that will replace the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 would come in its place. This model will continue to have the same design as the last generation, as well as dimensions. So much so that even the internal hardware will also have some similarities. One of the differences to highlight with the previous presentation will be the introduction of a body temperature sensor.

Finally, for the Apple Watch SE 2 it is said to continue with the current design and sensors. Only now, it would be integrating a new, more efficient processor. Although, latest rumors indicate the announcement of a new cheaper Apple Watch model for use by infants.