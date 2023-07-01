The microphone for virtual reality that looks like a muzzle and eliminates noise

- Advertisement -

With the market launch of more devices of virtual reality, augmented reality Y mixed reality such as what companies such as Goal and soon Apple, the creation of a complementary team of these digital experiences is the next step in the implementation of this technology.

Now that people can enter the virtual world it is also necessary that they can communicate efficiently within this ecosystem new and that is why the company shiftall created a special microphone that serves as a complement to the virtual reality experience that other companies’ headsets can offer.

The mutalk the name given to this new device, was part of the company’s presentation during the technology fair CES 2023 which was carried out in Las Vegas, United States, and has an aesthetic similar to that presented by the devices of virtual reality with the difference that these must be located directly over the mouth and not a short distance from it, which gives a certain appearance to that of a muzzle with additional straps that go around the user’s head to fix the devices instead.

Mutalk virtual reality microphone. (Mutak)

How Mutalk works

According to the manufacturing company, this new microphone especially aimed at experiencing the virtual reality It has a double sound capture system. The first is dedicated exclusively to the amplification of the voice of users to improve communication within the platforms of augmented reality or virtual reality, while the second allows to capture the sound from outside to later cancel it and avoid leaks.

The idea behind the operation of these characteristics is based on the fact that the environmental noise that can be produced in the real world does not create a realistic environment within the virtual or real world. metaverse. The more isolated the voice is heard, the better the experience will be for users and their interactions.

In addition, the system of microphone it also creates an isolated space for the mouth and prevents people’s voices from leaking out: everything said within the game can only be heard by the people you interact with inside the game virtual worldso that if there are people around, they will not be disturbed.

Mutalk virtual reality microphone. (Mutak)

“mutalk it’s a microphone bluetooth sound proof which makes it difficult for others to hear your voice and at the same time makes it difficult for the ambient noise enter the device”, says the company on its website, which also indicates that in the event that users shout directly into the microphonethe sound will not be heard outside.

Also, the mutalk incorporates an automatic mute capability when users remove the device from their mouths when the device is not needed such as in the case of Work meetings or private conversations. Similarly, people will only need to relocate the microphone over their mouths to return to be heard by the rest of their companions, so the straps that fix this device to the face of the users are not integrated into it, but can be removed as the person likes.

Mutalk virtual reality microphone. (Mutak)

The device has three removable parts that can be easily separated to facilitate cleaning the microphone, which will be exposed to saliva and in direct contact with the mouth. The absorbent pad located inside can be easily washed with water to keep the device clean.

Although the mutalk It has not yet been officially launched on the market, it is known that its battery will last for more than 10 hours of autonomous operation, in addition to being compatible with operating systems such as windows, Mac, iOS Y Android. Its price could be around 140 dollars.