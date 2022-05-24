The iPhone 14 will be more expensive than the current model because of… The selfie camera!

All generations, lovers of Apple products have the same hope: that the new phones from the Cupertino company will be cheaper than the latest version. And, generally, this is not fulfilled. And, it seems, with the iPhone 14 things are not going to be very different… And one of the reasons that have been known is surprising.

According to information that has just been released, apart from offering improvements in the main hardware, there is a component that the new Apple smartphone will have, which will increase the cost of practically the four expected versions of the iPhone 14. And , the element we are talking about is nothing more and nothing less than the frontal camera that will include the device, which is surprising.

This is responsible for taking the already famous selfies and, in addition, it has an important part to do with everything that has to do with face detection when using the Face ID system, which is so effective on Apple phones. . The fact is that the leak that has appeared indicates that the price that will have to to pay the company itself will be three more times to what happened at the time with the iPhone 13. And, this will obviously impact users who decide to get a new generation model.

Where did you go to buy Apple?

Well, what happens happens, among other things, due to a change of supplier because some of the iPhone 14 models will include hole in the screen instead of notch (specifically the ones called Pro) and therefore you need different hardware for everything to work properly. The fact is that he has opted for LG Innotek (so the Japanese and Chinese suppliers that were the usual ones to date are left behind). The fact is that the need for special hardware makes the cost increase. It is logical.

Gizchina

Some additional improvements that will come with this new sensor for the front camera of future Apple smartphones are a higher resolution and improvements in the recording section, something that is always positive. Additionally, there will also be a significant autofocus speed optimization that will make you enjoy taking selfies to the fullest.

Does all this make sense?

Well, the truth is that yes, since an improvement in quality and changes in what has to do with functionality usually lead to an increase in the price of supplies. But, the truth is that these should not be very impressive so that the price increase of the iPhone 14 for this reason is almost insane. The reason? Well, there is already one. large number of Android terminals with the selfie camera in a hole on the screen, and some of them are not particularly expensive. We will have to wait to see what Apple finally does.

