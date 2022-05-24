Elon Musk and Bolsonaro partner to offer Internet to schools in the Amazon jungle

The Brazilian government has seen in Starlink, one of Elon Musk’s companies, the opportunity to offer Internet access in the Amazon jungle, something that will be possible thanks to the company’s swarm of satellites.

The solution was presented this past May 20, when Musk met with Bolsonaro, five ministers and 10 businessmen in the interior of São Paulo.

The project will start operating during the next few months, and aims to be able to offer broadband to schools, as well as give access to devices that are responsible for monitoring fires and detecting illegal activities.

In total, 19,000 schools in rural areas will be connected, although technical details have not yet been given on how the connection will be made. Nor have they disclosed the necessary investment, but both the public and private sectors will be participating.

Also in Brazil, the company Anatel signed an agreement with Starlink, with exploitation rights in force until 2027. 4,408 satellites will be put into orbit and an interconnected satellite internet network will be generated, all without causing interference in the service with other satellite systems.

Having the Internet in an area where deforestation continues to increase (it increased by 64% between January and March 2022 compared to the same period a year ago) is essential, since only then can data be sent in real time about what is happening, although it is also necessary to create a force that prevents the growth of the deforested area.

In the same meeting, Bolsonaro offered Musk the opportunity to exploit the niobium reserves in Brazil, although he was more interested in the amount of lithium in the country, something necessary for the batteries of his electric cars.