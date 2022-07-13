The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

- Advertisement -

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smart market with its Mi Band family. The manufacturer has become the undisputed leader in a sector that it dominates with an iron fist. And after the arrival of the Xiaomi SmartBand 7with more reason.

The long-awaited activity has just landed in Spain at an official price of 59.99 euros, and it is very likely that you have bought a unit. Or are you still waiting for the most vitaminized version after reading our comparison of the Xiaomi Band 7 against the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro?

Well you know that the Xiaomi Band 7 hides some very interesting secrets with which to get the most out of your activity bracelet. Especially if you have a media player or smart TV with Android TV.

Did you know that you can Netflix with your Xiaomi Smartband 7?

We have already told you about the sales success of this bracelet, but it is not a fact that has happened by chance, nothing is further from the truth. Xiaomi has been adding improvements to its smartband so that each generation is more complete

One of the problems with the first versions of this smartband was that you could not control the music from the activity bracelet. But from the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 things changed, adding a system that allows you to control Spotify musicfor example.

The idea of ​​this function was precisely that, to control the music in this type of application without having to take out the phone, something very useful while you train, for example. But if you have a device with Android TV, know that you will be able to control Netflix playback with your Xiaomi Smart Band 7.

Steps to follow

To do this, all you have to do is send the content from Netflix, or any other platform, from your phone to Chromecast Built-in that hides inside any device with Android TV.

Once the content is playing, you just have to open the playback controls on your bracelet to control Netflix. You can pause playback, raise or lower the volume and if you’re watching a series, skip to chapter. Obviously it doesn’t have all the functions that your TV’s remote control integrates, but it can be a very useful resource in certain situations. And seeing that it works with Netflix, we invite you to try it with other apps and see how far your Xiaomi Band 7 can go.

