How to change app permissions on an Android mobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
Guaranteeing the security and privacy of an Android mobile is possible with these tips. In addition, the mobile operating system owned by Google has all kinds of tools to keep the user as safe as possible. For example, it offers the freedom to block mobile advertising, prevent spam messages from entering, and many other crucial things, such as managing app permissions that you install on the phone, subject of the article you are reading.

If privacy is vital to you, you must know how to change app permissions.

Here you will learn how to set app permissions correctly. You will be in charge of each of the options so that the applications do not take control of your mobile. The good news is that the procedure is very simple to execute, there will be no inconvenience.

How to change app permissions on Android?

– Enter the “Settings” option on your smartphone. Now, scroll down and choose “Applications”.

Amazon Pharmacy: will e-commerce of medicines also arrive in Europe?

– Click on “Application management”.

– Tap on the app you want to manage, then tap on “Permissions”.

– Choose the permission you want to modify.

– Finally, click on the app icon so you can configure each of the permissions at will.

second alternative

– Enter “Settings”, lower the cursor and access “Privacy”.

– Click on “Permissions Manager”.

– Select the icon of the app you want to manage.

– Each of the applications that use the permission you have chosen will be shown, just choose the one you are going to configure.

– At this point, you only need to enable or disable the permissions.

That’s all you have to do so you can have full control over your mobile applications. Make sure apps can’t access information you don’t want them to know so your privacy is always safe. As you have seen, it is a very easy procedure that will only take you a couple of minutes to perform.

