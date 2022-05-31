The arrival of Google Assistant to the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is causing problems

The incorporation of Google Assistant to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 seems to be giving some problems to users who have already been able to try it. Apparently, many users are complaining about issues related to battery drain and their phones disconnecting after installing the wizard. Some users claimed that they were able to restore the connection after a hard reset of the watch. A reset results in the loss of health and fitness data from the device, unless there is a backup, and requires the reinstallation and configuration of the applications again, including Samsung Pay. The functionality of Google Assistant arrived in some markets last week, after more than 8 months of waiting. Samsung and Google have yet to make any statement regarding Google Assistant issues on the Galaxy Watch 4.