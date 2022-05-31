Premieres coming to HBO Max in June 2022: series and movies

It seems that in this month of June 2022 the platform hbo max it does not have bets that are especially numerous. As always, the quality of this one is excellent, so they compensate to some extent what is stated first. We show you which are the premieres that you will enjoy in the case of having an account in the service.

There are three novelties that you will be able to find in the existing catalogue. It is not much, as we said, but there is a long-awaited debut that for many will be more than enough to fulfill and enjoy this month in the best possible way. Specifically, we are talking about a couple of series and a movie (the latter is special, as you can see… we say no more).

Everything new coming to HBO Max in June 2022

The first thing that arrives on the platform is a series that is starring Alicia Vikander. The plot shows an actress who is not particularly happy with what she has achieved in her career (despite the fact that, in principle, she is a star). The problem is actually a recent breakup that makes her see life in a very different way than she did before. creation is called Irma VIP and opens on June 7.

The name of the series is the same that she has in the new role that she has accepted far from the USA, and that to her surprise ends up wrap it up in such a way that he will make his bad moments forget, but, yes, it will not be all rosy. Its setting is simply and simply spectacular.

On June 16, the only movie that is new to the catalog is added to the HBO Max database. Of course, it is not exactly a premiere. It belongs to the Warner catalog (which, we remember, is already part of the platform) and its title is the father of the bride. Surely some of you remember the classic starring two movie greats throughout its history: Elizabeth Taylor and Spencer Tracy -there was even a very successful adaptation with Diane Keaton and Steve Martin-.

The new version has a protagonist latin family where Andy García has the singing voice and where you will find the surprise of seeing Gloria Stefan on screen. A fairly white comedy that can make the whole family have a good time.

The great launch of the platform

Well, it is none other than the fourth season of Westworld, one of the great HBO classics. The new chapters can be seen on June 27, and everything indicates that the violence will be much greater in this installment, since what is real or not is increasingly mixed – even outside the famous amusement park that can only afford to visit what has a lot of money.

The poster of actors is maintained and, as always, the aesthetics and the dialogues will be to take them into account (so you always have to be very attentive). The adaptation of Michael Chrichton’s novel is giving a lot of game and we will have to see if the gum is stretching too much. The fact is that surely his legion of fans do not miss a single detail on the TV in his living room.