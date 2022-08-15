The AMD Ryzen 7000 would hit the market on the day of Raptor Lake’s announcement

- Advertisement -

Lately, rumors and leaks have suggested that the arrival of the first 7000 would take place on September 15, two weeks after an AMD event later this month. It had become so widespread and popular that practically everyone took it for granted. But finally, according to own sources cited by WccfTech, there could be a change in that dateand the new candidate does not seem remotely a casual choice.

As we told you a few weeks ago, Intel will hold an event at the end of September and, except for surprises, it will be the time chosen by the company for the presentation of the thirteenth generation of Intel Core, the expected Lake. This event, the Intel Innovation, will take place on September 27 and 28. And it would be strange if Intel parked the presentation of its new processors for the second day, right? Thus, we can practically take it for granted that his plans go through (or at least went through) to carry out this presentation on September 27.

And the fact is that the sources mentioned in the aforementioned article, affirm that the launch of the Ryzen 7000 would have been delayed twelve days with respect to the original plans. So yes indeed, lhe arrival on the of the first Ryzen 7000 could take place on the same day as the presentation of the Raptor Lake. I don’t know about you, but even wanting to think straight, I am unable to deny that it seems intentional and, therefore, a somewhat aggressive image action (I’m not saying it’s necessarily a bad thing, mind you).

announcement of Raptor Lake" >

In this way, and although it is clear that the leading role of the day, in terms of information, will be Intel processors, AMD can play the trick of subtracting a little from all that visibility, since obviously tThere will also be news related to the sale of the Ryzen 7000.

The processors that will go on sale that day are expected to be the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600Xwhich is quite consistent with the preliminary prices of these four models being the first to be leaked, as we told you yesterday.

In this way, yes, the new generation of AMD would not have so much time alone, that is, being the only one on the market. The first Raptor Lake units are expected to hit the market sometime in october (probably in the mid-to-late), so, perhaps looking to grab a few incumbents from Intel, AMD could be trading a month (or even more) of market lead for a few weeks. A very interesting move, in any case.