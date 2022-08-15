TikTok also creates images from text

A few hours ago, opening WWWhatsnew’s , I discovered a new function that invited me to write a text so that an image would be generated automatically, a function that did not work most of the time, showing the error “all servers busy ».

Finally, in one of the attempts, I managed to put “Astronaut in the ocean”, and what you see above is the result.

It is an Artificial Intelligence system that designs based on what we write. Much less sophisticated than the already famous DALL-E, and less entertaining than Wombo.

The effect is called “AI green screen”, and it abstract , not at all photorealistic, probably to prevent TikTok users from posting automatic photos with nudity or violent images.

There are several phrases that TikTok is offering as an example, phrases that guarantee results, probably because they are already calculated and added to the cache.

Users who already have it available are using it to put their name to see what the system generates, while others put their birthday in the generator and open the dialog to see if there is someone who wants to interpret it.

At the moment it seems that the objective is to create funds for TikToks, nothing very serious, not very useful for creators, with the aim of entertaining, rather than helping to create.