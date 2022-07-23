“Tales of the Walking Dead”: familiar faces and new characters in the spin-off trailer

of the Walking Dead is a production derived from the television phenomenon The Walking Deadwhich was based on the comics by Robert Kirkman. It is an anthology divided into six episodes focused on different stories and within the same fictional universe. . Some of the leading are already known to the public, while others will just be introduced into the narrative. In the edition of Comic-Con 2022an official trailer for the spin off which will arrive before the end of the mother series.

The trailer showcases six stories set before, during, and after the zombie apocalypse. Each hour-long chapter features one or more characters dealing with situations around them, be it family problems, unexpected encounters, or the outbreak of zombies in a seemingly peaceful place. For now, it is not confirmed if these stories will be connected at some point or will only exist separately.

Official images of “Tales of the Walking Dead”, the new spin-off of “The Walking Dead”. (AMC)

Official images of "Tales of the Walking Dead", the new spin-off of "The Walking Dead". (AMC)

The main cast is made up of Samantha Morton as Dee/Alpha; Olivia Munn as Evie; Terry Crews like joe; Parker Posey like Blair; Anthony Edwards as Dr. Everett; Poppy Liu as Amy; Jillian Bell as Gina; Daniella Pineda as Idalia; Jessie T Usher as Devon; Scarlett Blum like Lydia. The new fiction to join the franchise is an original creation of Scott M. Gimplewho served as showrunner and screenwriter of The Walking Deadand Channing Powell.

“I started out as a fan of The Walking Dead and ended up like showrunner of what will hopefully be one of his spin offs more exclusive”, Powell had said through a statement in late 2021. “This is crazy and I am very grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers as we pushed and poked at the edges of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while looking forward to continuing to cater to what mainstream audiences loved so much about the flagship show.”

The first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead will be broadcast on August 14 in the United States through the signal AMC and the season will continue to air until September 18. As you remember, all the contents of this apocalyptic saga are available in Latin America from the platform’s catalog Star+However, it has not yet been confirmed when the anthology series would arrive.

The expansion of the universe The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead will culminate this year with the eleventh season that will launch its last two episodes on October 2 in the US. On the other hand, Fear The Walking Dead It is still in broadcast with the seventh installment and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which debuted in 2020, came to an end with the second batch of episodes. They are currently on their way Tales of The Walking Dead Y Isle of the Deadtwo new spin offs that will be integrated into this vast narrative about survival and zombies.

Coming soon, AMC will also release one of the most anticipated sequels for two beloved characters: the series focused on Rick (andrew lincoln) and Michonne (danai gurira). After leaving the production, both actors will resume their characters.

