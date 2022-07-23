A search engine for software developers

Since their creation, s have served to provide users with access to the information they need, generating results based on keywords that they enter in the search bar.

However, for people dedicated to development conventional search engines are not always completely effective in clearly displaying the information they need.

This makes them have to review one or more pages until they find the answer to their question. Thinking of this, a team of former employees of the software on demand company Salesforce took the initiative to create a specialized search engine to provide with a tool that speeds up their searches in this area.

Is about You.com/code, a privacy-focused search engine which uses website categories to summarize the results displayed on its interface, thus differentiating itself from a traditional search engine.

You.com was released to the public in beta on November 9, 2021. Its co-founder Richard Socher said he wanted to create a search engine that would equally combine personalization and privacy.

With You.com you can have the ease of find the code you need and copy it directly since the results pagethus saving you the hassle of having to go through web pages to find it.

Likewise, You.com offers you the possibility of generate code with artificial intelligence via CodeComplete. This encoding tool that is based on this technology uses an extensive model of neural network language to write the code.

Another notable aspect of You.com is the presence of a json apps call JSON Syntax Validator that you can find in the search results with which you can carry out the validation and formatting of any JSON.

Added to this, this search engine has an extension to integrate into browsers such as Chrome or Firefox, which will allow you to perform code snippet searches, answers to coding problems or general information about programming languages ​​and technologies.

By clicking here you will be directed to a section for developers where you can propose your ideas to the You.com team to create an application that helps improve the experience for users of this search engine.