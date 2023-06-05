Take Your Books and More on the Go With Big Savings on Refurb Tablets and E-Readers

- Advertisement -

Tablets and e-readers are a lightweight and convenient alternative to lugging your clunky laptop around. And if you don’t need the absolute latest and greatest models, you can save a ton of cash by shopping used. Right now, Woot is offering deals on Amazon refurbished Fire Tablets and Kindle e-readers from as recently as 2020, with prices starting at just $25. This sale runs through June 9, but there’s a limited supply available, and several models have already sold out. You’ll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don’t want to miss out on these savings.

With a Fire tablet you’ll be able to access the top streaming services to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, listen to music, make video calls, read ebooks, play games and browse the web. Prices start at just $25, which scores you 32GB model of the 2017 Fire HD 8 tablet. Or, if you want a slightly larger display, you can upgrade to the 2019 Fire HD 10 tablet for $50. It features a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen display, 2GB of RAM and up to 12 hours of battery life.

There are a variety of Kindle e-readers available as well, with the 2015 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite as the most budget-friendly option at $25. Or, for $50, you can upgrade to the waterproof 2018 model of the Kindle Paperwhite with 32GB of storage. It is also ad-supported, but it’s a good option for reading in the tub, by the pool or at the beach. The 2016 Kindle Oasis is another great option. This version of Amazon’s most luxurious e-reader is marked down to $80 right now and features a 6-inch touchscreen with a built-in light. And while $100 is a step up in price, it may be worth it to snag a ninth-gen IPX8-rated waterproof Kindle Oasis with a 7-inch Carta E-Ink touchscreen with a built-in light.

Keep in mind that while these units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon, these items are used and therefore may have cosmetic blemishes. However, if you don’t mind a little wear, this offer is hard to beat. Your purchase is also covered by a 90-day limited warranty, just in case.