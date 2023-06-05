Dropbox announces changes to integration with Google services

Dropbox sent its users this week a message communicating about a change in the integration between the platform and some Google services, including Docs, Slides and Sheets.
According to the notice, users who have Google Workspace files in their account will have to migrate their files to Google Drive within 30 days or they will be automatically converted to Microsoft Office formats.
Native integration between Dropbox and Google Workspace has been around since 2018 when Dropbox made a special partnership with Google Cloud to host its own editors for Docs, Sheets and Slides. This allowed users to create, edit and share Google files without having to leave the site, improving the user experience.
However, that partnership is changing, with Dropbox pointing users to Google Drive or Microsoft Office to maintain access to their files. “This change will ensure that you maintain access to your Google files, they stay organized with the rest of your Dropbox content, and you can use the most up-to-date Google features.”
After the deadline, if the user has not connected their Google Drive to Dropbox, all Google Workspace files in their Dropbox will be automatically converted to their Office equivalents (.docx, .xlsx and .pptx).
We still don’t know if this change is a decision by Dropbox or if Google is ending its partnership with other cloud storage providers, such as Box, which work in the same way.
- Affected users can learn more about how to migrate their files on the service’s official page (access).
