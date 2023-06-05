Dropbox announces changes to integration with Google services

Dropbox sent its users this week a message communicating about a change in the integration between the platform and some Google services, including Docs, Slides and Sheets.

According to the notice, users who have Google Workspace files in their account will have to migrate their files to Google Drive within 30 days or they will be automatically converted to Microsoft Office formats.

Native integration between Dropbox and Google Workspace has been around since 2018 when Dropbox made a special partnership with Google Cloud to host its own editors for Docs, Sheets and Slides. This allowed users to create, edit and share Google files without having to leave the site, improving the user experience.