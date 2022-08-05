HomeTech NewsSocial NetworksSurprise: the Tesla Roadster could be presented sooner than expected

Surprise: the Tesla Roadster could be presented sooner than expected

In 2023 we have several important appointments with Tesla, since it is the year chosen by the manufacturer to launch its long-awaited electric van, the Tesla Cybertruck, in addition to the Tesla Semi and its supercar Tesla Roadster.

The company’s three vehicles have suffered constant delays due to problems related to the coronavirus. The factory closures and the lack of components have caused a crisis whose only solution was to reduce production, even having to delay these three launches.

Although it seems that we will know the details of the Tesla Roadster sooner than thought. The LA Auto Show, one of the most important events in the motor world, at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 18 to 27. And Elon Musk could present the latest version of the Tesla Roadster

Is a Tesla Roadster the poster car?

We are talking about a fair for motor lovers and that is strongly committed to focusing on the future. There are always vehicles to present, but it seems that Tesla is going to be the main protagonist. Or this is what follows from the LA Auto Show advertising poster, where we can see a car starring in the scene. And it has all the numbers to be the next Tesla Roadster.

presented-sooner-than-expected.jpg" alt="promotional poster" width="980" height="535" /> promotional poster LA Car Show

 

As you can see in the image that heads these lines, we clearly see an electric car that has design lines that are very reminiscent of the Tesla Roadster. And it would be a masterful move on the part of the company to announce this new vehicle and confirm that it will start production in 2023.

In this way, the president of the American company may take advantage of the Los Angeles Motor Show to present its new line of vehicles, with the Tesla Semi, Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla Roadster as great protagonists. And it would be a blow on the table for the automotive sector.

As reported by various media, it seems that the Los Angeles Auto Show will feature a new version of the Tesla Roadster and that it will stand out for some new features, such as a new steering wheel design, although it is not yet confirmed.

At the moment it is too early to know, so we will have to wait a couple of months to see what the American motor giant surprises us with. But when the river sounds, water carries, and seeing the design of the promotional poster for the Los Angeles car show, everything indicates that the Tesla Roadster will be the great protagonist of the event.

