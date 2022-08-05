The iPhone 14 Pro should have the right to a brand new design

The iphone-14-will-not-be-a-problem-what-is-the-reason/">iPhone 14 and 14 Pro should abandon the notch, an important element at Apple since the iPhone X. A new leak today tends to confirm this element, since it shows us a front of 14 Pro… without a notch .

right-to-a.jpg" alt="iPhone 14" width="1200" height="863" data-lazy-="" />

The iPhone 14 should be presented in just over a month, but we already know a lot about it. For example, we know that it has a good chance of abandoning the famous notch, present since the iPhone X, for a more classic punch. An element further supported by a new leak.

Ice Universe, one of Twitter’s most well-known leakers, shared a photo of the front of an iPhone 14 Pro. As we can see, there is no notch, but a punch and a “pill” for the front cameras.

The iPhone 14 will definitely ditch the notch

The iPhone 14 should therefore have a simple punch in the center of the screen, while the Pro model would have that extra pill. It would simply be used to integrate Face ID, which would remain present on the Pro and Pro Max models, but not on the classic models. Ice Universe does not provide us with a scoop here, since this data had already leaked for a few weeks. Nevertheless, this tends to confirm the disappearance of the notch, finally! Apple was slow to get rid of this design element, making resistance where all competing manufacturers had moved on to the punch format.

Read also – Apple iPhone 13 test: hidden but so important improvements

In addition to this new design, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max should ship the new Apple A16 processor. Their screen should also have a dynamic refresh rate, from 1 to 120 Hz, and for the first time an always-on-display mode. Again, Apple would have finally succumbed after refusing to take the leap for years.

If all goes well, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro should be presented during the month of September. There have been some rumors about the difficulty of manufacturing this new model, in particular the photo module, but it should probably not experience any delays or even reductions in stock.