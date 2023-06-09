Spotify is testing “Offline Mixes”: playlists of offline content only

Spotify is testing “Offline Mix”, a feature apparently similar to the “Offline Mixtape” that YouTube Music has even offered since 2019. In essence, it is a compilation of the best songs taken from your library of content saved locally on the device. Basically, even if you don’t have access to an internet network, you will still have something interesting to listen to.

The novelty was initially spotted by colleagues from TechCrunchwhich reported the reports of some users, but it was in the following hours confirmed by the CEO and founder of Spotify Daniel Ek in person on Twitter. For the moment, the reports seem limited and we do not have a precise indication, nor from TechCrunch nor from Ek, on timing, methods and any geographical restrictions, of the distribution.