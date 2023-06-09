Moonlighter, the satellite created to be hacked

- Advertisement -

Last Monday, SpaceX and POT they made history by launching the first satellite designed specifically to be hacked, as part of a concerted effort to improve cybersecurity in space.

Moonlighter Launch

During a resupply mission to the International Space Station, several cube-shaped satellites, known as cubesats. Among these, stands out moonlighter, an experimental device that will serve as a ‘sandbox’ for hacking. This will be the center of attention at the annual DEF CON conference in Las Vegas, where teams of experts will attempt to infiltrate your system in an effort to identify and fix vulnerabilities.

Moonlighter’s Purpose

Moonlighter is a collaboration between The Aerospace Corporation, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the United States Space Systems Command. This project represents a new phase in the competition Hack-A-Sat, which has been running since 2020 to encourage collaboration with cybersecurity researchers. Until now, the competitions have been just simulations, but this year the competition is taken to a new level.

cybersecurity in space

With the rise of commercial off-the-shelf products with potential vulnerabilities, both the space industry and the Biden administration are increasingly focused on the security of space systems. Experts are working on creating voluntary technical standards through the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to improve the safety of these products.

Cyber ​​attacks on space systems

Cyberattacks on space systems are not common, but the potential impact of an attack is enormous. A recent example occurred during the Russian invasion, where state-backed hackers attacked US-based Viasat satellite modems, affecting not just Ukraine but thousands of wind farms in Germany and satellite internet connections across Europe.

Moonlighter and Hack-A-Sat

Participants in the Hack-A-Sat competition will have certain limits when attempting to infiltrate Moonlighter. They will be able to hack the cyber payload of the satellite while it is in orbit, but they will not be able to change its orbit. Five finalist teams will compete at DEF CON this August for the $50,000 grand prize.

Moonlighter’s launch into orbit demonstrates that cybersecurity challenges in space are being taken seriously. This project opens a new stage in the understanding of cybernetic operations in space and the solutions to the threats they present. At the end of the day, the goal of Moonlighter and Hack-A-Sat is to improve the security of our space communications and systems, demonstrating that space, like any other domain, requires robust cybersecurity.

Via cyberscoop.com