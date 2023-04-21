Sony acquires Firewalk Studios, which will develop original AAA multiplayer game

Sony announced that Firewalk Studios has been incorporated into the Playstation Studios group, this Thursday (20). The company, which has been in existence since 2018, does not yet have any games published, but it is working on a massively produced multiplayer game, the so-called AAA, for Playstation 5 and PC. The idea is to make a “live service” of an original intellectual property, that is, it will not be a continuation or part of an existing franchise.

The studio is the twentieth to join the Sony team, alongside studios such as Santa Monica and Guerrilla.