Sony acquires Firewalk Studios, which will develop original AAA multiplayer game

Sony announced that Firewalk Studios has been incorporated into the Playstation Studios group, this Thursday (20). The company, which has been in existence since 2018, does not yet have any games published, but it is working on a massively produced multiplayer game, the so-called AAA, for Playstation 5 and PC. The idea is to make a “live service” of an original intellectual property, that is, it will not be a continuation or part of an existing franchise.
The studio is the twentieth to join the Sony team, alongside studios such as Santa Monica and Guerrilla.
We’re delighted to share that Firewalk is joining @PlayStation Studios! It’s an honor to become part of such a talented community of developers and begin the next chapter in our studio’s journey. https://t.co/cXHOEgNI0o
— Firewalk Studios (@FirewalkStudios) April 20, 2023
“I am excited to announce that we have expanded our relationship with Firewalk Studios and are thrilled to welcome them to PlayStation Studios,” said PlayStation Head Hermen Hulst. “Firewalk is home to an incredibly talented team of creatives who have released some of the most celebrated gaming experiences and are already hard at work on their first original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation.”
There is still no additional information on how the game will play out, as well as financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. Day-to-day operations for the Bellevue, Wash.-based company for its 150-person staff will continue to be handled by Firewalk management, in collaboration with PlayStation Studios’ external development team.
This is the third recent acquisition, after Bungie and Haven Studios, that Sony has undertaken to expand its offering in the multiplayer games market. The company has already revealed that at least ten big-budget “live service” games are planned to be released for the PlayStation 5 before 2026.