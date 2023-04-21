The best-selling smartwatches for women: health and technology in a single watch

Do you want to surprise your mother with a technological gift that combines style and functionality? Do not look any further! Today we present the best smartwatches designed especially for women , Ideal for Mother’s Day. From elegant watches to sports watches, discover the most popular options that are sure to impress the most important woman in your life.

- Advertisement - Although smartwatches can be worn by anyone regardless of gender, some models have been designed specifically for women. This is because, in many cases, women prefer a thinnest and lightest watchwith a smaller screen size and a sleeker, more sophisticated aesthetic that better suits your personal style. In addition, some models of women’s smartwatches offer additional functions that may be especially useful for women, such as the women’s health tracking, menstrual cycle monitoring, physical activity and sleep tracking, and customization options to suit different occasions and styles. There are not a few that have a more feminine touch, so you will have to choose among the best that we have compiled below. Huawei Watch Fit 2 The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is a smartwatch designed for those looking for a device with an updated design and a complete health experience. With a square screen and rounded at 1.74 inches, this smartwatch offers an interactive and intuitive experience thanks to its new design. One of the standout features of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 is its ability to make and receive calls via Bluetooth, without using the mobile phone. In addition, it offers quick responses and the ability to import contacts, making it a true communication hub.

- Advertisement -

As for health functions, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 offers accurate tracking of heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress, as well as heart rate tracking. menstrual cycle for the women. This allows users to monitor and improve their health throughout the day.

Another advantage of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 is its long battery life, which can last up to 10 days with typical use or 7 days with heavy use on a single charge. Plus, with just 5 minutes of charging, you can enjoy a full day of use, making it an ideal device for those who want to stay connected and active throughout the day without worrying about battery life.

- Advertisement -

Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 is an advanced smartwatch for health and fitness. With continuous monitoring of your body’s responses and smart notifications, you’ll be able to identify patterns and causes of your stress, and learn new ways to manage it. Plus, Sense 2 uses science to teach you to sleep betteranalyzing your sleep patterns for a month and showing you 10 key metrics so that you know the truth about the quality of your rest and can improve.

You can also connect with your health through the Health Metrics panel, which allows you to discover changes in your well-being and analyze your health trends over 90 days. With the Electrocardiogram (ECG) app, you can assess whether you have atrial fibrillation and activate irregular heart rhythm notifications to analyze your heart at different times of the day.

Plus, Sense 2 helps you train smarter by monitoring more than 40 exercise modes and using the integrated GPS to know the pace at which you move in real time and the distance covered. It also includes the Daily Recovery Level feature, which tells you the level of training your body is ready for. In short, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a complete women’s smartwatch that helps you take care of your health and fitness in an integral way.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a smartwatch for women who seek to improve their health and achieve their sports goals. It has a 1.2″ screen with Touch AMOLED technology, advanced health features and a modern and exclusive design. Thanks to its advanced sensors, you will obtain complete information about the quality of your sleep, you will be able to monitor the level of oxygen in your blood and detect snoring.

The most precise sensors and the development of an improved algorithm guarantee high precision and reliability measurements. The new high capacity battery (284 mAh) provides up to 15% more autonomy and fast charging technology allows charge up to 45% battery in 30 minutes. In addition, you can control the watch with quick and easy gestures, and always be connected thanks to 4G coverage and the ability to receive and answer calls and messages directly from your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Fossil Gen 5

The Fossil Gen 5 is an app-powered smartwatch Google Wear OS and is compatible with Android 6.0+ (except Go Edition) and iOS 12.0+ devices. With the Always-On display and selection of thousands of faces, you can always see the time and choose between hundreds of appssuch as Google Assistant, fitness, payments, music, social networks, news, games, stopwatch and many more.

The Fossil Gen 5 automatically records your activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, and cardio level. It also features Tethered GPS activity modes that record distance and path, and advanced sensors that record all important data for health and fitness apps. In addition, it keeps you informed with call notificationstext messages, applications and automatic synchronization of time, time zone and calendar.

This smartwatch for women allows you to make calls directly from the watch when your phone is unavailable, and your battery life is optimized with a smart battery mode. It is also waterproof and is the right companion for all day-to-day activities.

Apple WatchSeries 8

Apple Watch Series 8 lets you stay connected even if you don’t have your iPhone with you, thanks to its cellular connection. Also, you can play streaming or sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks. You can also set up and manage your entire family’s Apple Watch from your iPhone with Family Settings.

This smartwatch comes equipped with a temperature sensor and a powerful blood oxygen sensor that allow you to measure your blood oxygen levels and receive notifications of high or low heart rate and irregular rhythm alerts for your health and safety.

Apple Watch Series 8 also has advanced security features, such as fall detection, SOS emergency and accident detection. In addition, the Workout app has been enhanced with more comprehensive metrics and new ways to exercise, while the compass app has been completely redesigned with the Reference and Return Points features.

Finally, you can track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see trends on the fitness app iPhone to keep up with your health and fitness goals. A most complete smartwatch for women.