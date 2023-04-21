Gmail has a new function to manage invitations to events

The Google team is adding a new update to Gmail that could make it easier to deal with unexpected invitations to meetings or work events.

Although we usually manage this detail from Google Calendar, this can be an ideal solution for those who follow a hybrid work model, and want to manage everything from the Gmail inbox.

New feature in Gmail that improves productivity at work

If you want to manage your work life from Gmail, it will be useful to know the new dynamics that Google is implementing for its email service. A new system that will make it easier for you to manage your work calendar and meetings from your inbox.

Follow the same line that Google implemented in Calendar a few weeks ago, and that takes into account your location established in the calendar when confirming your RSVP:

[..] You can select a method of joining RSVP that works with your work location, whether it’s joining a particular meeting room or virtually. With the new RSVP option, Calendar will automatically update how you want to join the meeting if your work location changes.

And you’ll now find the same dynamic in Gmail when an invitation to an event appears in your inbox. Not only will you see the details of the event, and how it fits in with the rest of your calendar, but you’ll also have this feature working in the background to make it easier for you to RSVP according to your needs.

A system that can be practical for those who work under a hybrid work model. For example, if you have indicated that you are working from case, your bosses or co-workers will know that you are not available for an immediate face-to-face meeting at your workplace.

This new feature will be available by default, so you won’t have to go through the settings to take any extra action. And one thing to keep in mind is that this is not an update designed for users with personal Google accounts.

It’s a feature that will roll out to users with different Google Workspace Business and Enterprise accounts, legacy G Suite Business customers, nonprofits, and education plans.