So are Huawei’s new Nova 10 Series mobiles

is at the IFA 2022 consumer electronics fair, which is being held these days in Berlin, Germany, and from there they have presented their new devices, including the tenth generation of Nova , made up of Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

It is a family of mid-range mobiles focused especially on young users, maintaining the characteristic design of its predecessors, including the golden ring of the rear camera module called Star Orbit Ring, along with some innovations, where in this generation, the The front camera has much more to offer than in previous generations, especially in the Pro option.



In this sense, Huawei points out that:

On the one hand, it integrates a 60MP ultra-wide-angle autofocus front lens that supports up to 100 degrees 1 in width and 4K video quality, thus offering excellent resolution and light sensitivity. On the other hand, its 8 MP front camera for portraits stands out, as it supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, allowing users to take portraits and close-ups with a higher level of detail.

The company further adds that the Huawei Nova 10 Pro also features the industry’s first front camera to feature Instant AF and Quad Phase Detection (QPD), and references the integration of the HUAWEI XD Fusion image engine for enhancement. composition and framing in any type of setting.

The Showcase Focus function also makes it possible to view subjects even in poor lighting conditions with the front cameras, and even the Follow Focus function for tracking the subject in videos, keeping the focus on it even if it disappears for a few seconds. then return to the scene.

And speaking of videos, this is how they define Petal Clip, the integrated video editing application:

Petal Clip, an audiovisual content creation application that, with a single click, allows you to include moving photos, video stabilization, color grading, audio capture and editing technologies for the production of high-quality content.

Regarding the rest of the features, they are models that have the Snapdragon 778G as a processor accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. In addition, both have FullHD + OLED screens with lateral curvatures of up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling, although Nova 10 has a 6.67 ″ screen, while Nova 10 Pro is somewhat larger, 6, 78″.

They practically coincide in the rear camera configuration, with a 50MP main camera (f / 1.9 for the Nova 10 and f / 1.8 for the Nova 10 Pro), 8MP wide angle (f / 2.2) and 2MP depth camera (f /2.2).

The front camera is 60MP for the Nova 10 and 60MP + 8MP for the Nova 10 Pro, as we have already mentioned. Regarding autonomy, Nova 10 has a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, while the Nova 10 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, it is compatible with 4G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and it also has NFC. In the field of audio, it has dual stereo speakers attached to the ultra sound field.

wide Histen, for more immersive listening experiences.

Regarding heat, they indicate that:

Huawei Nova 10 Pro features state-of-the-art VC liquid cooling, which allows heat to dissipate faster and more evenly. In addition, it has an AI technology that detects the temperature and hot spots on the surface of the phone and redistributes heat optimally, improving the user experience.

As a system it has HarmonyOS 2.0 and integrates the AppGallery application store, with more than 200,000 applications from 18 different categories. The price starts at 2,699 yuan, about 392 euros to change.

More information/Image credit: Huawei